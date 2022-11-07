Olivia Attwood forced to quit I'm A Celebrity after 24 hours

7 November 2022, 12:25 | Updated: 7 November 2022, 12:59

Olivia Attwood has been forced to quit I'm A Celebrity
Olivia Attwood has been forced to quit I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Olivia Attwood has left the I'm A Celebrity jungle.

Olivia Attwood, 31, has been forced to quit I'm A Celebrity after just 24 hours in the jungle.

According to reports from The Sun, the Love Island star had to withdraw from the show on medical grounds.

An insider told the publication: "Olivia was involved in a medical drama overnight.

"She really want to go back into the camp but medics won't let her."

Olivia Attwood is said to have had a 'medical drama'
Olivia Attwood is said to have had a 'medical drama'. Picture: ITV

A spokesperson for I'm A Celebrity confirmed the news in a statement which read: "As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks.

"Unfortunately the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be a further investigation.

"She has been absolutely brilliant and she'll be very much missed on the show."

Related Video:

It is believed that Olivia is already on her way back to the UK to be with her fiancé Bradley Dack.

Olivia was predicted to be a favourite on this year's I'm A Celebrity, and proved she was up for a challenge during the first episode.

On Monday, 6th November, we watched as she and Chris Moyles sky-dived out of a helicopter to earn two stars for camp.

Olivia and Chris, alongside Scarlette and Boy George, did not enter camp that evening, however, and instead – being VIPS – had to sleep in a much more basic camp.

Read More:

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

A man has been praised for not moving seats on a plane

Man refuses to switch airplane seats so dad can sit next to his son

Lifestyle

Olivia Attwood has quit I'm A Celebrity 2022

Who's left I'm A Celebrity 2022 and why did Olivia Attwood quit?

I'm A Celebrity 2022

I'm A Celebrity's Babatúndé 'left Charlene on plank for 45 minutes' before giving up

I'm A Celebrity's Babatúndé 'left Charlene on plank for 45 minutes' before giving up

A woman has revealed she puts her toilet brush in the dishwasher

Woman divides opinion after cleaning her toilet brush in the dishwasher

Lifestyle

Victoria Beckham was reunited with her Spice Girls bandmates

Victoria Beckham sings Spice Girls as she reunites with former bandmates

Matt Hancock will reportedly be entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle on Wednesday

When is Matt Hancock going into I'm A Celebrity?

TV & Movies

Peter Kay has announced his first tour in 12 years

Peter Kay tour 2023: Venues, dates and tickets revealed

Holly Willoughby is wearing a gold skirt from Oasis

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her gold patterned skirt from Oasis
Here's what EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale stars earn

How much do Emmerdale, EastEnders and Coronation Street actors get paid?

TV & Movies

Owen Warner asked Boy George who he was on I'm A Celebrity

I’m A Celebrity viewers cringing as Owen Warner doesn’t know who Boy George is

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Scarlette Douglas has joined the I'm A Celebrity line up

Who is I'm A Celebrity's Scarlette Douglas? Age, career and boyfriend revealed

Charlene White has joined the I'm A Celebrity line up

Who is I'm A Celebrity's Charlene White? Age, career and partner revealed

Sue Cleaver has joined the I'm A Celeb line up

How old is I'm A Celebrity's Sue Cleaver and who is her husband?

Owen Warner is taking part in this series of I'm A Celebrity 2022

How old is Owen Warner and what is he famous for?

Mike Tindall has joined the I'm A Celebrity line up

Who is I'm A Celebrity's Mike Tindall? Age, career and family revealed