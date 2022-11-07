Olivia Attwood forced to quit I'm A Celebrity after 24 hours

Olivia Attwood has been forced to quit I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Olivia Attwood has left the I'm A Celebrity jungle.

Olivia Attwood, 31, has been forced to quit I'm A Celebrity after just 24 hours in the jungle.

According to reports from The Sun, the Love Island star had to withdraw from the show on medical grounds.

An insider told the publication: "Olivia was involved in a medical drama overnight.

"She really want to go back into the camp but medics won't let her."

Olivia Attwood is said to have had a 'medical drama'. Picture: ITV

A spokesperson for I'm A Celebrity confirmed the news in a statement which read: "As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks.

"Unfortunately the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be a further investigation.

"She has been absolutely brilliant and she'll be very much missed on the show."

It is believed that Olivia is already on her way back to the UK to be with her fiancé Bradley Dack.

Olivia was predicted to be a favourite on this year's I'm A Celebrity, and proved she was up for a challenge during the first episode.

On Monday, 6th November, we watched as she and Chris Moyles sky-dived out of a helicopter to earn two stars for camp.

Olivia and Chris, alongside Scarlette and Boy George, did not enter camp that evening, however, and instead – being VIPS – had to sleep in a much more basic camp.

