Who is I'm A Celebrity's Olivia Attwood? Age, fiancé and net worth revealed

How old is Olivia Attwood and why is she famous? Here's what we know about the I'm A Celebrity star...

I’m A Celebrity is back on our screens with a new bunch of celebrities.

After two years in Wales, Ant and Dec are now back in Australia to put the stars through their paces.

One woman who is hoping to make it all the way to the end is Olivia Attwood, who previously appeared in Love Island.

But how old is Olivia Attwood and who is her fiancé? Here’s what we know…

Olivia Attwood has joined I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Instagram

How old is Olivia Attwood?

Olivia Attwood is 31-years-old and was born 2 May 1991 and grew up in Surrey.

As well as starring on Love Island, in 2018 Olivia took part in series five of Celebs Go Dating before going on to appear on shows such as Celebrity Karaoke Club, Tipping Point: Lucky Stars, The Crystal Maze, The Real Housewives of Cheshire and Loose Women.

When was Olivia Attwood on Love Island?

Olivia Attwood was on Love Island back in 2017 where she reached the final with ex Chris Hughes.

Olivia Attwood is engaged to Bradley Dack. Picture: Instagram

The couple came in third place and the following year Olivia and Chris starred in their own spin-off series Chris & Olivia: Crackin' On.

They swiftly split up and Olivia has gone on to star on The Only Way Is Essex as well as fronting her own TV shows including Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich.

Who is Olivia Attwood’s fiancé?

Olivia Attwood is engaged to footballer Bradley Dack, with the pair originally dating before she went on Love Island after meeting through a mutual friend.

They got back together after Olivia’s split from Chris in 2018 and Bradley proposed during a holiday to Dubai.

In 2020, the pair starred in their own reality series on ITVBe called Olivia Meets Her Match, which followed the events leading up to their engagement.

Bradley is a professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Blackburn Rovers.

He then joined Blackburn Rovers in 2017 for a fee of £750,000 and has played for them ever since.

In December of 2020 Blackburn announced that Bradley had signed a new two-and-a-half-year deal that would run until the summer of 2023.

What is Olivia Attwood's net worth?

According to Pilot Fish Media, Olivia is worth £1.2 million thanks to her huge brand deals and 1.9 million Instagram followers.