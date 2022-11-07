Who's left I'm A Celebrity 2022 and why did Olivia Attwood quit?

7 November 2022, 12:53 | Updated: 7 November 2022, 12:59

Who has left I'm A Celebrity 2022? Here's all the latest drama from the show...

I’m A Celebrity 2022 might have just started, but there’s already been plenty of drama.

As well as former health secretary Matt Hancock joining the line up, Babatunde Aleshe decided he couldn’t take part in the first challenge.

But now one contestant has already left the show after 24 hours. Here’s what we know…

Who's left I'm A Celebrity 2022?

Olivia Attwood has pulled out of I’m A Celebrity 2022 after she was involved in a ‘medical emergency’.

A spokesperson for I'm A Celebrity confirmed the news in a statement which read: "As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks.

"Unfortunately the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be a further investigation.

"She has been absolutely brilliant and she'll be very much missed on the show."

It's thought Olivia is now on her way back to the UK to be with her fiancé Bradley Dack.

The 31-year-old made history after becoming the first person from Love Island to go in the jungle.

On Monday, 6th November, we watched the star sky-dive out of a helicopter to earn two stars for camp alongside Chris Moyles from our sister station Radio X.

Olivia and Chris, alongside Scarlette and Boy George, didn't enter camp the first evening and were named 'VIPS', which means had to sleep in a much more basic camp.

