I’m A Celebrity viewers cringing as Owen Warner doesn’t know who Boy George is

7 November 2022, 08:23 | Updated: 7 November 2022, 08:33

There was a seriously awkward moment between Owen Warner and Boy George during the first episode of I'm A Celebrity last night...

I'm A Celebrity was back this week with plenty of drama kicking off the new series.

But there was one particularly awkward moment when Hollyoaks star Owen Warner asked Boy George what his name was.

The Karma Chameleon singer has reportedly been paid £500k to join the cast this year, making him one of the best paid stars ever.

Arriving in style by boat, Boy George joined Mike Tindall, Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver, TV presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas, and actor Owen.

Scarlette Douglas arriving on I'm A Celebrity
Scarlette Douglas arriving on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

As they all got to know each other more, Owen then swiftly asked Boy George what his name was.

Fans took to Twitter to joke about the ‘cringey’ moment, with one writing: "Nahhh Owen, respect Boy George's name please 'who are you' you know! #ImACeleb.”

Someone else said: "Obsessed with Owen asking Boy George what his name is. #ImACeleb."

A third wrote: "Owen did not just ask boy george his name PLEASE #ImACeleb," with a fourth penning online: "Did Owen Warner just ask boy George his name???? #Imaceleb."

That wasn’t the only moment Owen seemingly didn’t know who one of his fellow celebs were as Scarlette Douglas arrived.

Owen Warner meeting Scarlette Douglas for the first time
Owen Warner meeting Scarlette Douglas for the first time. Picture: ITV

“She’s from A Place In The Sun,” Boy Goerge told Owen, to which the 23-year-old asked: “Whereabouts?”.

An amused George replied: “No, like the TV show.”

Another Twitter user said: "Owen’s comment has made my night, Boy George saying ‘she’s from a place in the sun.’ Owen, ‘where?’ #ImACeleb."

Someone else joked: "Does Owen even know who Ant and Dec are? #ImACeleb."

Ahead of his arrival into the jungle, Owen admitted he was sure not many people would know who he is.

When asked what he thought the biggest misconception of him was, he told The Mirror: "It depends on what kind of perception they’ve got already. I think most people won’t have a clue who I am so hopefully they’ll be pleasantly surprised that I’m a nice geezer."

He added: "I think there's a few articles saying I'm a bit of a player and that sort of guy and, yeah, I’m quite the opposite. I’m just chill.”

