Who is I'm A Celebrity's Scarlette Douglas? Age, career and boyfriend revealed

How old is Scarlette Douglas and why is she famous? Here's what we know about the I'm A Celebrity star...

Scarlette Douglas has bravely joined the I’m A Celebrity line up.

The star is excited to throw herself into the deep end as she has always wanted to take part.

She said: “If I were crowned Queen of the jungle, it would be such a big moment for me.

"I think I would lose it! I have always worked hard but for whatever reason some people have doubted me.

Scarlette Douglas is in the I'm A Celebrity jungle. Picture: Instagram

"And so, if I were to win this show, it would be for everyone who questioned me, tried to break me, or put me down. I don’t know why they do but I keep showing that I can make it and be better than anyone imagined."

But who is Scarlette and how old is she? Here’s what we know…

How old is Scarlette Douglas?

Scarlette is 35-years-old and was born on March 17, 1987 in Enfield in London.

She started her career in musical theatre, appearing in various productions including Hairspray, Little Shop of Horrors and I Can't Sing!.

Scarlette Douglas has revealed she's 'so excited' to be on I'm A Celebrit. Picture: ITV

The star also worked as a backing singer and dancer on Thriller – Live and for Electro Velvet at the Eurovision Song Contest 2015.

Why is Scarlette Douglas famous?

Scarlette first appeared on TV in 2011 after she came second in a worldwide search for the next big name in hosting.

The star is probably best known for starring as a host on A Place In The Sun.

She also won a nationwide competition with MTV and Freedom To Be A Presenter, while also hosting her own news bulletin on MTV News.

She has appeared alongside her brother Stuart Douglas in the Channel 4 home renovation programme Worst House On The Street, as well as Flipping Fast, with George Clarke.

Scarlette still has a passion for performing and has danced in a number of Hollywood films and choreographed stage shows.

Scarlette Douglas and her boyfriend Lyndrik Xela in 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Who is Scarlette Douglas’ boyfriend?

Scarlette is currently dating musician Lyndrik Xela who actually appeared on The Voice.

He also released his debut EP last year and describes him as "a multifaceted singer, songwriter, producer and performer".

The pair got together in 2020 after meeting when they starred together in West End show Thriller Live in 2009.

What is Scarlette Douglas’ net worth?

According to AllStarBio, Scarlette Douglas has a net worth of around £200,000.

She has had a successful TV presenting career, as well as previously working in the theatre.

Scarlette’s dad owned the first ever legal urban, soul and R&B radio station in the UK.