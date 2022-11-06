How old is Owen Warner and what is he famous for?

I’m A Celebrity is back and is set to be better than ever.

Not only has Boy George joined the line up, but former health secretary Matt Hancock is also in Australia.

Another star hoping he’ll make it to the final of the biggest reality show on TV is actor Owen Warner.

But how old is Owen Warner and what does he do? Here’s what we know…

I'm A Celebrity star Owen Warner taking a selfie 2022. Picture: Instagram

How old is Owen Warner?

Owen is 23-years-old and was born on 8 June 1999 in Leicester, Leicestershire.

He went to Gartree High School before going on to study performing arts at SMB College Group's Melton Campus, formerly Brooksby Melton College, completing his studies in July 2017.

He studied acting at the Actors Workshop Nottingham before making his debut in 2015 as Trev in the short film Beverley,.

Why is Owen Warner famous?

Owen is mostly famous for his role as Romeo in Hollyoaks which he got back in 2018.

Romeo is the long-lost son of troubled character James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) and has been part of some huge storylines, including a love triangle with Lily McQueen and her husband Prince.

Opening up about joining I’m A Celeb, Owen said he’s keen for viewers to get to know who he is.

He said: “I am excited for people to get to know me as a person and not a character. People are so used to seeing me recite lines that have been written for me, and most of them are not what I would say myself.”

He added: “And now it is getting closer, I want to enjoy everything about it. I have told all my friends to vote for me because I will feel like I have wasted it if I don’t do the trials. The trials are part of the I’m a Celebrity experience. It’s great to be going to Australia, the OG format.”

Owen Warner as Romeo in Hollyoaks. Picture: Channel 4

Does Owen Warner have a girlfriend?

It's not clear whether Owen is single, but he has had some high profile relationships in the past.

He was dating fellow Hollyoaks star Steph Davis for a while, before the pair split in 2020.

The star went on to date celebrity makeup artist, Lana Jenkins, before moving on to The Apprentice star Camilla Ainsworth.

More recently he was dating Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry but the pair broke up in July this year.

