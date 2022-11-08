I'm A Celebrity viewers left cringing as Owen is unaware who Zara Tindall is

8 November 2022, 12:06

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

I'm A Celebrity's Owen left viewers shocked when he asked Mike Tindall if his wife was Australian.

I'm A Celebrity viewers were left cringing during last night's episode when Owen made it very clear he has no idea who Mike Tindall's wife is.

For the record, Mike Tindall is married to Zara Phillips, the daughter of Princess Anne and niece to King Charles III.

Owen, who has already revealed his gullible side a few times on the show, made it obvious he didn't know who Zara was in Monday's episode during a chat in camp with Babatúndé and Mike.

Babatúndé asked Mike how he met his wife, to which the former rugby player explained that their first meeting was in Sydney.

Owen asked Mike if his wife, Zara, was Australian after he explained how they had met in Sydney
Owen asked Mike if his wife, Zara, was Australian after he explained how they had met in Sydney. Picture: ITV

To this, Owen asked Mike whether Zara was Australian, making it very clear he is oblivious that his campmate is married to a member of the Royal Family.

Fans also spotted a moment when he called Mike's wife Lara instead of Zara.

Mike Tindall is married to Zara Phillips, the daughter of Princess Anne
Mike Tindall is married to Zara Phillips, the daughter of Princess Anne. Picture: Getty

I'm A Celebrity viewers took to Twitter as the moment unfolded to share their shock.

One person posted: "Owen calling Zara “Lara” and asking if she’s Australian 😂😂😭 #ImACeleb."

Babatúndé and Mike chat about how they met their partners in the I'm A Celebrity jungle
Babatúndé and Mike chat about how they met their partners in the I'm A Celebrity jungle. Picture: ITV

Another commented: "Owen not knowing who Zara Phillips is, is the definition of Gen Z #ImACeleb."

A third shared: "How did Owen not know that Mike is married to Zara Phillips... aka Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter and King Charles III's niece?? #ImACeleb."

Read More:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Matt Hancock will reportedly be entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle later today

Matt Hancock 'entering I'm A Celebrity jungle today' following Olivia Attwood's exit

I'm A Celebrity fans are calling for Sue Cleaver to have more airtime

I'm A Celebrity fans baffled as Sue Cleaver ‘goes missing’ from episode

Holly Willoughby is wearing a floral dress from Oasis

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink floral dress from Ghost

Celebrities

The favourites to win I'm A Celebrity have been revealed

Who is the favourite to win I’m A Celebrity 2022?

Seann Walsh has joined the I'm A Celebrity line up

Who is I'm A Celebrity's Seann Walsh? Age, career and girlfriend revealed

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Mums, you might be the reason you have a genius child!

Children inherit intelligence from their mums, study finds

Parenting

A man has gone viral after showing off his Christmas nails

‘I wanted Christmas nails but people say they look like bricks’

Lifestyle

Rebel Wilson announces the birth of her first baby

Rebel Wilson baby details: Star welcomes daughter via surrogate

Celebrities

Olivia Attwood has opened up about leaving the I'm A Celebrity jungle

Olivia Attwood ‘heartbroken’ as she breaks silence on quitting I’m A Celebrity

A man has been praised for not moving seats on a plane

Man refuses to switch airplane seats so dad can sit next to his son

Lifestyle

Olivia Attwood has quit I'm A Celebrity 2022

Who's left I'm A Celebrity 2022 and why did Olivia Attwood quit?

I'm A Celebrity's Babatúndé 'left Charlene on plank for 45 minutes' before giving up

I'm A Celebrity's Babatúndé 'left Charlene on plank for 45 minutes' before giving up

Celebrities

Olivia Attwood has been forced to quit I'm A Celebrity

Olivia Attwood forced to quit I'm A Celebrity after 24 hours

Celebrities

A woman has revealed she puts her toilet brush in the dishwasher

Woman divides opinion after cleaning her toilet brush in the dishwasher

Lifestyle

Victoria Beckham was reunited with her Spice Girls bandmates

Victoria Beckham sings Spice Girls as she reunites with former bandmates

Celebrities

Matt Hancock will reportedly be entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle on Wednesday

When is Matt Hancock going into I'm A Celebrity?

Peter Kay has announced his first tour in 12 years

Peter Kay tour 2023: Venues, dates and tickets revealed

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a gold skirt from Oasis

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her gold patterned skirt from Oasis

Celebrities

Here's what EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale stars earn

How much do Emmerdale, EastEnders and Coronation Street actors get paid?

Owen Warner asked Boy George who he was on I'm A Celebrity

I’m A Celebrity viewers cringing as Owen Warner doesn’t know who Boy George is