I'm A Celebrity viewers left cringing as Owen is unaware who Zara Tindall is

By Alice Dear

I'm A Celebrity's Owen left viewers shocked when he asked Mike Tindall if his wife was Australian.

I'm A Celebrity viewers were left cringing during last night's episode when Owen made it very clear he has no idea who Mike Tindall's wife is.

For the record, Mike Tindall is married to Zara Phillips, the daughter of Princess Anne and niece to King Charles III.

Owen, who has already revealed his gullible side a few times on the show, made it obvious he didn't know who Zara was in Monday's episode during a chat in camp with Babatúndé and Mike.

Babatúndé asked Mike how he met his wife, to which the former rugby player explained that their first meeting was in Sydney.

Owen asked Mike if his wife, Zara, was Australian after he explained how they had met in Sydney. Picture: ITV

To this, Owen asked Mike whether Zara was Australian, making it very clear he is oblivious that his campmate is married to a member of the Royal Family.

Fans also spotted a moment when he called Mike's wife Lara instead of Zara.

Mike Tindall is married to Zara Phillips, the daughter of Princess Anne. Picture: Getty

I'm A Celebrity viewers took to Twitter as the moment unfolded to share their shock.

One person posted: "Owen calling Zara “Lara” and asking if she’s Australian 😂😂😭 #ImACeleb."

Babatúndé and Mike chat about how they met their partners in the I'm A Celebrity jungle. Picture: ITV

Another commented: "Owen not knowing who Zara Phillips is, is the definition of Gen Z #ImACeleb."

A third shared: "How did Owen not know that Mike is married to Zara Phillips... aka Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter and King Charles III's niece?? #ImACeleb."

Read More: