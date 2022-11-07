I'm A Celebrity's Babatúndé 'left Charlene on plank for 45 minutes' before giving up

7 November 2022, 12:48

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

I'm A Celebrity's Babatúndé, Jill and Charlene took park in a sky-high challenge during the first episode of the series.

I'm A Celebrity 2022 kicked off on Sunday evening with a handful of new celebrities and challenges.

During the episode, Jill Scott, Charlene White and Babatúndé Aléshé had to earn a star each for camp by walking out onto a plank from a sky-scrapper.

Babatúndé became the first celebrity of the series to say 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' after he decided he could not take part in the task.

And while the time between Babatúndé's first steps onto the plank and his decision to quit was only shown as a few minutes, it has now been reported that he actually took 45 minutes to come to the decision.

Babatúndé stands on the plank over the sky-scrapper as he decides whether to take part in the challenge or not
Babatúndé stands on the plank over the sky-scrapper as he decides whether to take part in the challenge or not. Picture: ITV

This meant that Loose Women star Charlene was left on the first plank for three quarters of an hour.

It was Vick Hope who revealed this information during an entertainment segment on Good Morning Britain.

She said on the show: "Although only minutes were shown on screen, it's been claimed that he spent a full 45 minutes deliberating whether or not to take part on top of the tower."

She added: "He left poor Charlene standing mid-air for 45 minutes."

Charlene looks terrified as she stands on the end of the plank waiting for Babatúndé to start walking
Charlene looks terrified as she stands on the end of the plank waiting for Babatúndé to start walking. Picture: ITV

This is because the celebrities had to walk out on the planks one at a time, with Charlene going first and Babatúndé second.

Jill, unlike Babatúndé, decided to not linger on the plank and quickly walked to the end so that the task could start.

Ant and Dec attempt to encourage Babatúndé to walk along the plank during the challenge
Ant and Dec attempt to encourage Babatúndé to walk along the plank during the challenge. Picture: ITV

Jill and Charlene then had to hang on a ledge for one minute before jumping off.

Babatúndé was very apologetic to Charlene and Jill, who told the comedian that it wasn't a problem.

