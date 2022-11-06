Who is I'm A Celebrity's Jill Scott? Age, height, girlfriend and net worth revealed

6 November 2022, 12:00

How old is Jill Scott and what is her height? Here's what we know about the I'm A Celebrity star...

I’m A Celebrity is back on our screens with a brand new and exciting series.

And one woman hoping to make it all the way to the end is Jill Scott MBE.

Opening up about joining the show, the star said: “I feel like I have got a bit of impostor syndrome to even be on I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

“It’s all a bit crazy at the minute but I am going with the flow and as soon as I was asked if I would like to take part, I said yes.

I'm A Celebrity star Jill Scott and her MBE in 2020
I'm A Celebrity star Jill Scott and her MBE in 2020. Picture: Instagram

“It was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down. I don’t know what I have let myself in for but my family are huge fans of the show and as soon as I told my mum and sister I was doing it, they were so excited.”

But what is Jill Scott’s age and how tall is she? Here’s what we know…

How old is Jill Scott and what is her height?

Jill Scott is 35-years-old and was born on 2nd February 1987 in Sunderland.

As for her height, Jill is 5 feet 11 inches (1.81 m) and was nicknamed "Crouchy" after male international footballer Peter Crouch, who is 6 feet 5 inches tall.

Jill Scott playing for England in 2022
Jill Scott playing for England in 2022. Picture: Alamy

Who has Jill Scott played for?

Jill started her senior career in 2005 with Sunderland Women at the age of just 18-years-old.

The star went on to join Everton Ladies in July 2006 before joining Manchester City on a two year deal.

In January 2021, Jill returned to Everton on loan for the remainder of the season, before moving to Aston Villa on loan earlier this year.

She also played for England and has played over 150 games for her home country, even being appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2020 New Year Honours for services to women's football.

On 23 August 2022, Jill announced her retirement from professional football.

Jill Scott and her fiancée Shelly Unitt posing in 2021
Jill Scott and her fiancée Shelly Unitt posing in 2021. Picture: Instagram

Who is Jill Scott’s girlfriend?

Jill is engaged to former Lionesses player Rachel Unitt's sister Shelly, 37, after she popped the question in March 2020.

In December 2020, Jill told her followers: "No engagement party as planned but hoping for an even bigger one next year! Feeling very grateful for our 4th Christmas together here’s to many more @shellyunitt."

What is Jill Scott’s net worth?

It’s not clear how much Jill Scott is worth, but some reports suggest her net worth is somewhere between $1.5million (£1.3million) and $4million (£3.4million).

Apparently, Jill earns $450,000 (£391,000) per year and she has also had many brand deals.

Read more:

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Scarlette Douglas has joined the I'm A Celebrity line up

Who is I'm A Celebrity's Scarlette Douglas? Age, career and boyfriend revealed

Charlene White has joined the I'm A Celebrity line up

Who is I'm A Celebrity's Charlene White? Age, career and partner revealed

Sue Cleaver has joined the I'm A Celeb line up

How old is I'm A Celebrity's Sue Cleaver and who is her husband?

Owen Warner is taking part in this series of I'm A Celebrity 2022

How old is Owen Warner and what is he famous for?

Mike Tindall has joined the I'm A Celebrity line up

Who is I'm A Celebrity's Mike Tindall? Age, career and family revealed

Olivia Attwood has joined the I'm A Celebrity line up

Who is I'm A Celebrity's Olivia Attwood? Age, fiancé and net worth revealed

Babatunde Aleshe has joined the I'm A Celeb line up

Who is Babatunde Aleshe and how old is he? Everything you need to know about the I'm A Celebrity star

TV & Movies

Matt Hancock and his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo seen together in 2021

Who is Matt Hancock's girlfriend?

Boy George is in the I'm A Celebrity jungle

How old is Boy George and what is his real name?

The Jumanji theme park is the first in the world and is said to be costing £17million

World's first Jumanji theme park with 40 rides and attractions coming to the UK

Lifestyle

The dog mum says she thinks she deserves the same flexibility and understanding given to mothers of children

Dog owner argues she deserves same flexibility as mothers of human kids

Lifestyle

A female pilot has revealed she is always mistaken for a flight attendant

Female pilot reveals she was mistaken for flight attendant by airport employee

Lifestyle

A woman won a huge amount of money in one day

Woman wins £27k on way home from collecting £90k lottery jackpot

Lifestyle

This Morning viewers slam 'tone deaf' Christmas toy segment over prices

This Morning viewers slam 'tone deaf' Christmas toy segment over prices

Stacey Solomon has showed off her wedding photos

Emotional Stacey Solomon in tears as she reveals unseen wedding pics