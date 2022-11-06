Who is I'm A Celebrity's Jill Scott? Age, height, girlfriend and net worth revealed

How old is Jill Scott and what is her height? Here's what we know about the I'm A Celebrity star...

I’m A Celebrity is back on our screens with a brand new and exciting series.

And one woman hoping to make it all the way to the end is Jill Scott MBE.

Opening up about joining the show, the star said: “I feel like I have got a bit of impostor syndrome to even be on I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

“It’s all a bit crazy at the minute but I am going with the flow and as soon as I was asked if I would like to take part, I said yes.

I'm A Celebrity star Jill Scott and her MBE in 2020. Picture: Instagram

“It was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down. I don’t know what I have let myself in for but my family are huge fans of the show and as soon as I told my mum and sister I was doing it, they were so excited.”

But what is Jill Scott’s age and how tall is she? Here’s what we know…

How old is Jill Scott and what is her height?

Jill Scott is 35-years-old and was born on 2nd February 1987 in Sunderland.

As for her height, Jill is 5 feet 11 inches (1.81 m) and was nicknamed "Crouchy" after male international footballer Peter Crouch, who is 6 feet 5 inches tall.

Jill Scott playing for England in 2022. Picture: Alamy

Who has Jill Scott played for?

Jill started her senior career in 2005 with Sunderland Women at the age of just 18-years-old.

The star went on to join Everton Ladies in July 2006 before joining Manchester City on a two year deal.

In January 2021, Jill returned to Everton on loan for the remainder of the season, before moving to Aston Villa on loan earlier this year.

She also played for England and has played over 150 games for her home country, even being appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2020 New Year Honours for services to women's football.

On 23 August 2022, Jill announced her retirement from professional football.

Jill Scott and her fiancée Shelly Unitt posing in 2021. Picture: Instagram

Who is Jill Scott’s girlfriend?

Jill is engaged to former Lionesses player Rachel Unitt's sister Shelly, 37, after she popped the question in March 2020.

In December 2020, Jill told her followers: "No engagement party as planned but hoping for an even bigger one next year! Feeling very grateful for our 4th Christmas together here’s to many more @shellyunitt."

What is Jill Scott’s net worth?

It’s not clear how much Jill Scott is worth, but some reports suggest her net worth is somewhere between $1.5million (£1.3million) and $4million (£3.4million).

Apparently, Jill earns $450,000 (£391,000) per year and she has also had many brand deals.

