Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden diagnosed with breast cancer aged 32

Amy Dowden has opened up about her cancer diagnosis. Picture: BBC

By Naomi Bartram

Amy Dowden from Strictly Come Dancing has opened up about her cancer diagnosis in a new interview.

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has revealed she has been diagnosed with grade 3 breast cancer at the age of 32.

The professional dancer - who joined the show back in 2017 - received the news last week.

Opening up about her diagnosis, Amy told Hello!: "I've been through quite a lot in my life and this is another hurdle.

"But if I'm positive and strong, I've got a really good chance of getting back out on the dancefloor as soon as possible."

Amy Dowden joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2017. Picture: Instagram

Amy first discovered a lump in her right breast in April when she was on holiday with her husband Ben.

After returning from the Maldives, she booked an appointment with her doctor and was sent for an emergency referral.

“My doctor explained to me that there are three grades, and three is the most aggressive,” she explained.

“But they feel like they've caught mine early and to not be too alarmed because grade 3 would be expected in somebody of my age.”

Amy’s mum suffered from cancer, but was diagnoses in her 50s, with Amy not realising that she could be diagnosed this young.

Amy Dowden at the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour. Picture: Getty

Strictly viewers will know that Amy was partnered with McFly star Tom Fletcher during the show in 2021.

Last June, she joined Tom’s wife Giovanna Fletcher on a charity hike in Pembrokeshire for CoppaFeel which supports people with breast cancer.

At the time, she posted: "Would love any donation possible towards this fantastic charity which is very close to my heart after watching my mum and close friend battle with breast cancer."

Amy is married to her professional dance partner Ben Jones, with the pair tying the knot last year.

Guests included Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood and professional dancers Janette Manrara, Alijaz Skorjanec and Dianne Buswell.

Amy and Ben - who run a dance school together in the West Midlands - flew to the Maldives to celebrate their belated honeymoon last month.