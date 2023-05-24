Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden diagnosed with breast cancer aged 32

24 May 2023, 09:50 | Updated: 24 May 2023, 09:55

Amy Dowden has opened up about her cancer diagnosis
Amy Dowden has opened up about her cancer diagnosis. Picture: BBC
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Amy Dowden from Strictly Come Dancing has opened up about her cancer diagnosis in a new interview.

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has revealed she has been diagnosed with grade 3 breast cancer at the age of 32.

The professional dancer - who joined the show back in 2017 - received the news last week.

Opening up about her diagnosis, Amy told Hello!: "I've been through quite a lot in my life and this is another hurdle.

"But if I'm positive and strong, I've got a really good chance of getting back out on the dancefloor as soon as possible."

Amy Dowden joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2017
Amy Dowden joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2017. Picture: Instagram

Amy first discovered a lump in her right breast in April when she was on holiday with her husband Ben.

After returning from the Maldives, she booked an appointment with her doctor and was sent for an emergency referral.

“My doctor explained to me that there are three grades, and three is the most aggressive,” she explained.

“But they feel like they've caught mine early and to not be too alarmed because grade 3 would be expected in somebody of my age.”

Amy’s mum suffered from cancer, but was diagnoses in her 50s, with Amy not realising that she could be diagnosed this young.

Amy Dowden at the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour
Amy Dowden at the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour. Picture: Getty

Strictly viewers will know that Amy was partnered with McFly star Tom Fletcher during the show in 2021.

Last June, she joined Tom’s wife Giovanna Fletcher on a charity hike in Pembrokeshire for CoppaFeel which supports people with breast cancer.

At the time, she posted: "Would love any donation possible towards this fantastic charity which is very close to my heart after watching my mum and close friend battle with breast cancer."

Amy is married to her professional dance partner Ben Jones, with the pair tying the knot last year.

Guests included Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood and professional dancers Janette Manrara, Alijaz Skorjanec and Dianne Buswell.

Amy and Ben - who run a dance school together in the West Midlands - flew to the Maldives to celebrate their belated honeymoon last month.

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Selling Sunset fans are already demanding another season following the Netflix drop

Selling Sunset season 7: When is the release date?

TV & Movies

Love Island has confirmed an official summer start date

Summer Love Island 2023 start date confirmed

TV & Movies

ITV respond to claims Holly Willoughby played a part in Phillip Schofield's This Morning exit

ITV responds to claims Holly Willoughby played a part in Phillip Schofield's This Morning exit
Phillip Schofield will reportedly get paid six months wage

Phillip Schofield 'paid six months wages' to leave This Morning

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield fallout: Everything we know about their feud

What happened between Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield?

Trending on Heart

A dog owner has issued an urgent warning

Dog owner's urgent warning over BBQ brush after pet almost died twice

Lifestyle

A woman got her neighbours' car towed

Woman gets neighbour's car towed after she kept parking in her driveway

Lifestyle

A woman has been praised for not giving up her seat

Train passenger praised for refusing to give up first-class seat for elderly woman

Lifestyle

Eamonn Holmes and Phillip Schofield have been locked in a feud

Inside Phillip Schofield and Eamonn Holmes' shock four year feud

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight UK is set to be more dramatic than ever

When does Married at First Sight UK start 2023?

TV & Movies

Netflix has a brand new tier of subscription

Netflix password sharing crackdown reaches the UK

TV & Movies

Phillip Schofield has left This Morning

Has Phillip Schofield left This Morning and was he fired?

TV & Movies

A woman has revealed her husband pays for himself to fly first class

‘My husband flies first class while I sit in economy with our kids’

Lifestyle

Downton Abbey to return to TV for seventh series

Downton Abbey could be returning to TV for seventh series

Phillip Schofield's future hosting Dancing On Ice to be revealed

Phillip Schofield's future hosting Dancing On Ice to be revealed

Phillip Schofield and Ruth Langsford have been in a feud for years

Phillip Schofield and Ruth Langsford’s This Morning feud explained

Celebrities

A contestant on The Chase shocked Bradley Walsh

The Chase contestant shocks Bradley Walsh by saying pass and getting question right

TV & Movies

Phillip Schofield is set to be replaced on This Morning

Who is replacing Phillip Schofield on This Morning? Seven presenters tipped to take over

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield feud cause finally 'revealed'

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield feud cause finally 'revealed'

Bre has joined Selling Sunset for season 6

Who is Bre Tiesi from Selling Sunset? Age, net worth and Nick Cannon relationship

TV & Movies