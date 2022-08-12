The Wanted’s Max George 'secretly dating' EastEnders' Maisie Smith

Max George and Maisie Smith are reportedly dating. Picture: Instagram/ITV

EastEnders actress Maisie Smith and Max George from The Wanted are said to be dating after meeting on Strictly two years ago.

Get ready to meet the newest celebrity couple Max George and Maisie Smith.

Yep, the famous pair are reportedly dating after they were seen kissing on a flight to Crete.

The Wanted star Max, 33, recently split from his girlfriend Stacey Giggs but it is now claimed he has started a romance with EastEnders star Maisie, 21.

Max George and Maisie Smith appeared on Loose Women together. Picture: ITV

According to The Sun, the couple were spotted by fellow passengers on the flight from Manchester with Max wearing a red bucket hat and sunglasses while Maisie was in a white oversized T-Shirt.

A passenger told the publication: "They looked like a very loved-up couple — they were all over each other for the entire four-hour flight.

"Snogging and giggling like any new couple."

Maisie and Max are said to have grown close on the Strictly Come Dancing live tour, after starring on the show together in 2020.

They also appeared on Loose Women together, with Max praising Maisie's dancing skills, saying at the time: “Maisie was very, very good.”

Maisie likes to keep her romantic life out of the spotlight and previously shut down rumours of a romance with her former EastEnders costar Zack Morris, who played her husband Keegan Baker.

Speaking to Fabulous magazine in December, Maisie said: "It’s similar to Hrvy in that we are just very close.

"Me and Zack worked every single day together, so we built such a nice friendship and we meet up.

"Because he’s the opposite sex, people just jump to conclusions that we are an item."

Meanwhile Max got with Stacey Giggs in 2018 after they met way back in 2011 at V festival.

It was reported they had broken up earlier this year after they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Heart.co.uk has contacted representatives for Max George and Maisie Smith for comment.