The Wanted’s Max George 'secretly dating' EastEnders' Maisie Smith

12 August 2022, 11:59 | Updated: 12 August 2022, 14:22

Max George and Maisie Smith are reportedly dating
Max George and Maisie Smith are reportedly dating. Picture: Instagram/ITV

EastEnders actress Maisie Smith and Max George from The Wanted are said to be dating after meeting on Strictly two years ago.

Get ready to meet the newest celebrity couple Max George and Maisie Smith.

Yep, the famous pair are reportedly dating after they were seen kissing on a flight to Crete.

The Wanted star Max, 33, recently split from his girlfriend Stacey Giggs but it is now claimed he has started a romance with EastEnders star Maisie, 21.

Max George and Maisie Smith appeared on Loose Women together
Max George and Maisie Smith appeared on Loose Women together. Picture: ITV

According to The Sun, the couple were spotted by fellow passengers on the flight from Manchester with Max wearing a red bucket hat and sunglasses while Maisie was in a white oversized T-Shirt.

A passenger told the publication: "They looked like a very loved-up couple — they were all over each other for the entire four-hour flight.

"Snogging and giggling like any new couple."

Maisie and Max are said to have grown close on the Strictly Come Dancing live tour, after starring on the show together in 2020.

They also appeared on Loose Women together, with Max praising Maisie's dancing skills, saying at the time: “Maisie was very, very good.”

Maisie likes to keep her romantic life out of the spotlight and previously shut down rumours of a romance with her former EastEnders costar Zack Morris, who played her husband Keegan Baker.

Speaking to Fabulous magazine in December, Maisie said: "It’s similar to Hrvy in that we are just very close.

"Me and Zack worked every single day together, so we built such a nice friendship and we meet up.

"Because he’s the opposite sex, people just jump to conclusions that we are an item."

Meanwhile Max got with Stacey Giggs in 2018 after they met way back in 2011 at V festival.

It was reported they had broken up earlier this year after they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Heart.co.uk has contacted representatives for Max George and Maisie Smith for comment.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Bentley is a farm dog who likes to make friends with the wild porcupines

Dog suffers consequences after trying to make friends with porcupine

Lifestyle

Ekin-Su is already making moves in the fashion industry

Ekin-Su 'signs biggest Love Island fashion deal' worth over £1million

TV & Movies

The moment an airplane makes it's lowest landing ever

Heart-stopping moment airplane makes ‘lowest landing ever’

Lifestyle

Which city do you think the Eurovision Song Contest should be held in?

Eurovision announce seven cities shortlisted to host in 2023

Westlife's Brian McFadden rushes to hospital after being stung by bee

Westlife's Brian McFadden rushes to hospital after being stung by bee

The mum thinks it is hard for her son to have to wait 12 months for presents

Mum considers changing son's 'inconvenient' December birthday

Lifestyle

Nicola and Brooklyn did a joint interview with Variety

Nicola Peltz breaks silence on relationship with Victoria Beckham

Matt Willis has offered advice to parents taking their kids on holiday

Matt Willis gives advice to new parents taking their kids on holiday for the first time

Everything you need to know about the August Super Moon

August Super Moon 2022: When will the Sturgeon Moon be visible in the UK?

Lifestyle

Grease's Stockard Channing has spoken out following the death of Olivia Newton-John

Grease's Rizzo releases moving statement following death of Olivia Newton-John

Thousands of spider crabs have been gathering at Cornish beaches

Cornwall visitors told spider crabs are not dangerous as thousands gather at beaches

Lifestyle

Maxine won £1m in the National Lottery

NHS worker wins £1 million jackpot just as breast cancer treatment ends

Lifestyle

First Dates waitress Laura Tott has shared photos from her wedding

First Dates waitress Laura Tott gets married in stunning Devon ceremony

The new Just Essentials range provides food, drink and household products at a lower price

Asda responds after new budget line's packaging is criticised for 'embarrassing' customers

Shopping

Jack Deam played Phil Simmonds in Coronation Street

Who played Phil Simmonds in Coronation Street and where is he now?

TV & Movies