Nicola Peltz breaks silence on relationship with Victoria Beckham

Nicola and Brooklyn did a joint interview with Variety. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Nicola Peltz married Victoria's son Brooklyn in a dream Miami ceremony in April.

Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola has spoken out about her relationship with Victoria, following rumours they were embroiled in a 'feud'.

The actress, 27, spoke to Variety about reports there were tensions over her decision to wear a Valentino gown rather than one designed by her mother-in-law.

In a joint interview with Brooklyn, 23, Nicola said that she had initially wanted to wear a dress designed by Victoria.

She said: "I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress.

"She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that".

Brooklyn also insisted that everything is fine in the family, saying: "I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that.

"They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good."

The couple also discussed plans to start a family, with Brooklyn saying: "I keep saying to my wife, I can't wait to be a dad.

Brooklyn and Nicola got married in April. Picture: Instagram/Nicola Peltz Beckham

"I'm ready to have kids, but I always tell my wife, whenever you want."

Nicola added: "We don't plan on having kids anytime in the next year. But we would love to have a big family one day — we would love to have some of our own, and we would love to adopt."