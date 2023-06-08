Strictly's Amy Dowden shares heartfelt message from hospital as she starts cancer treatment

Amy Dowden has opened up about her cancer treatment. Picture: Instagram/BBC

By Naomi Bartram

Professional Strictly dancer Amy Dowden has spoken out about her breast cancer diagnosis in a new post on Instagram.

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has opened up about starting her cancer treatment in a new post.

The professional dancer revealed she had been diagnosed with grade 3 breast cancer at the age of 32-years-old last month.

And updating fans this week, Amy shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed as she told her fans she is determined to get through the treatment.

Taking to Instagram, she said: “Step one to beating cancer! Rrrrrrready for this fight and more determined than ever to get back on the dance floor 💪💪🙏🙏”.

Amy Dowden has opened up about her cancer treatment. Picture: Instagram

Her friends and followers were quick to comment on the photo, with former Strictly partner Tom Fletcher replying: “​​Sending you all the love today. Us Fletchers are right behind you. X”

Fellow dancer Motsi Mabuse said: “Thinking of you ❤️❤️,” while stars such as Stacey Dooley, Chris Ramsey and Giovanni Pernice shared love hearts on the post.

Another fan said: "Sending all the love, you've got this! Xxx," and someone else wrote: "Sending you all of the love in the world! You're going to beat this and I cannot wait for you to be back to doing what you love most."

Amy found a lump in her breast before heading off on her honeymoon with husband Ben Jones in April.

Amy Dowden joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2017. Picture: Instagram

The TV star also has the stomach condition Crohn's Disease and said she has already been through 'quite a lot' in her life.

"I've been through quite a lot in my life and this is another hurdle," Amy told Hello! magazine.

"If I'm positive and strong, I've got a really good chance of getting back out on the dancefloor as soon as possible."

She went on to add: "With what I've done for Crohn’s, I want to do the same here.

"You just don't ever think it's going to happen to you," she adds. "I hadn't thought it was possible to get breast cancer at my age.

“My mum has had breast cancer, but she had it at a later age, in her 50s."