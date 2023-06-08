Strictly's Amy Dowden shares heartfelt message from hospital as she starts cancer treatment

8 June 2023, 08:29

Amy Dowden has opened up about her cancer treatment
Amy Dowden has opened up about her cancer treatment. Picture: Instagram/BBC
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Professional Strictly dancer Amy Dowden has spoken out about her breast cancer diagnosis in a new post on Instagram.

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has opened up about starting her cancer treatment in a new post.

The professional dancer revealed she had been diagnosed with grade 3 breast cancer at the age of 32-years-old last month.

And updating fans this week, Amy shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed as she told her fans she is determined to get through the treatment.

Taking to Instagram, she said: “Step one to beating cancer! Rrrrrrready for this fight and more determined than ever to get back on the dance floor 💪💪🙏🙏”.

Amy Dowden has opened up about her cancer treatment
Amy Dowden has opened up about her cancer treatment. Picture: Instagram

Her friends and followers were quick to comment on the photo, with former Strictly partner Tom Fletcher replying: “​​Sending you all the love today. Us Fletchers are right behind you. X”

Fellow dancer Motsi Mabuse said: “Thinking of you ❤️❤️,” while stars such as Stacey Dooley, Chris Ramsey and Giovanni Pernice shared love hearts on the post.

Another fan said: "Sending all the love, you've got this! Xxx," and someone else wrote: "Sending you all of the love in the world! You're going to beat this and I cannot wait for you to be back to doing what you love most."

Amy found a lump in her breast before heading off on her honeymoon with husband Ben Jones in April.

Amy Dowden joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2017
Amy Dowden joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2017. Picture: Instagram

The TV star also has the stomach condition Crohn's Disease and said she has already been through 'quite a lot' in her life.

"I've been through quite a lot in my life and this is another hurdle," Amy told Hello! magazine.

"If I'm positive and strong, I've got a really good chance of getting back out on the dancefloor as soon as possible."

She went on to add: "With what I've done for Crohn’s, I want to do the same here.

"You just don't ever think it's going to happen to you," she adds. "I hadn't thought it was possible to get breast cancer at my age.

“My mum has had breast cancer, but she had it at a later age, in her 50s."

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

This Morning fans are shocked by Craig Doyle's age

This Morning fans stunned at Craig Doyle's age as he hosts with Holly for first time

TV & Movies

My Mum, Your Dad: Davina McCall confirms new Love Island dating show for single parents

My Mum, Your Dad: Davina McCall confirms new Love Island dating show for single parents

Amanda Holden has defended herself after Holly Willoughby 'feud' claims

Amanda Holden calls for accountability as she denies Holly Willoughby 'feud'

Holly Willoughby is wearing a stunning skirt from Mercy Delta

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink shirt dress from Mercy Delta

Celebrities

Coronation Street's Julie Goodyear diagnosed with dementia

Coronation Street's Julie Goodyear diagnosed with dementia

Trending on Heart

Check out these Pride podcasts on Global Player

Pride 2023: 7 LGBTQ+ podcasts to listen to all year round

Lifestyle

Woman hits back at after she's criticised for wearing 'naked' wedding dress

Bride hits back after she's criticised for wearing 'naked' wedding dress

Lifestyle

A man has revealed he peels his bananas before weighing them in the supermarket

Man peels bananas before weighing them in the supermarket to save money

Lifestyle

Some of the Love Island stars have famous connections

The Love Island 2023 stars with secret famous connections including Brad Pitt and Coronation Street

TV & Movies

Zachariah Noble has joined the Love Island cast

Who is Love Island bombshell Zachariah Noble? Age, basketball career and celebrity friends

TV & Movies

Heatstroke in dogs can be fatal, so it's important to keep them as safe as possible

When is it too hot to walk your dog?

Lifestyle

Mark Wright has opened up about his dad collapsing

Mark Wright opens up about ‘scariest moment of his life' when dad collapsed while filming

TV & Movies

'Ducking hell' is being removed by Apple autocorrect

'Ducking hell' is being removed by Apple autocorrect

Lifestyle

Molly-Mae wore a white dress to her friend's wedding

Molly-Mae Hague defended by fans after wearing white dress to friend’s wedding

Holly Willoughby is wearing a stunning skirt from Ted Baker

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her orange asymmetric skirt from Ted Baker

Celebrities

Coleen Nolan has opened up about her new boyfriend

Who is Coleen Nolan dating? Everything we know about the Loose Women star's new boyfriend

Got a relationship like Monica and Chandler? Well, you might just go the distance

Study finds roasting your partner makes for a healthy relationship

Lifestyle

Drivers are being warned about driving in flip flops

Is it illegal to wear flip flops while driving in the UK?

Lifestyle

Phillip Schofield: All the celebrities who have commented on This Morning scandal

Phillip Schofield: All the celebrities who have commented on This Morning scandal

Jessie J has revealed the father of her newborn child

Who is the father of Jessie J's baby? Everything you need to know about her boyfriend...