Why did Darcey Bussell quit Strictly and who is the ballet dancer's husband?

30 August 2019, 18:12

The judge brought her own flavour to the show
The judge brought her own flavour to the show. Picture: Instagram
Mared Parry

Mared Parry

Dame Darcey Bussell left Strictly Come Dancing and won't be returning for season 17

She might not be returning to Strictly this year, but Darcey Bussell is still a legend.

So what do we know about the former professional ballerina? We reveal all...

Who is Darcey Bussell, DBE?

Dame Darcey Bussell's full birth name is Marnie Mercedes Darcey Pemberton Crittle.

Born in London to an Australian businessman, John Crittle and his wife, Englishwoman Andrea Williams, Darcey's parents divorced when she was three and she took her surname from her adoptive father, Australian dentist Philip Bussell.

She trained intensely as a ballerina from the age of 13 and went on to become one of the most famous British ballerinas in history, performing over 80 different roles in her career.

Darcey is 50 years old and has also worked as a model throughout her life.

She has also been in TV for many years with a lot of programmes created around her dance career, and was awarded her DBE (Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire) in the 2018 New Year Honours for services to dance.

Why'd she quit Strictly Come Dancing?

Darcey initially joined Strictly in 2009 as a fifth judge, but only for a while at the end of the series.

She retuned in 2012 as a permanent member, replacing Alesha Dixon on the panel.

After six solid years on the judging panel, Darcey announced her departure in April 2019, saying:

"It has been a complete privilege for me to be part of Strictly, working with such a talented team.

"I have enjoyed every minute of my time and will miss everyone from my fellow judges, the presenters, the dancers, the musicians, the entire back stage team, and especially the viewers of the show, who have been so supportive."

Who is the ballet dancer's husband?

Darcey has been married to businessman Angus Forbes since 1997.

They have two daughters together, born in 2001 and 2004 and have lived in both London and Australia as a family.

