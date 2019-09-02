Who is Alex Scott? Strictly Come Dancing 2019 star and footballer

2 September 2019, 16:30

The stunning ex-professional footballer is pegged as the favourite. Picture: PA
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The stunning sportswoman is already the bookies' favourite to win.

Strictly 2019 is here and the new cast are raring to go, with things kicking off on September 7.

Alex Scott is one of the 12 stars ready to try her hand at latin and ballroom dancing, but what do we know about her?

Who is Alex Scott?

Alexandra Scott is a former professional footballer who played for Arsenal in the PA WSL.

She also played for the English national team and represented Great Britain at the 2012 London Olympics.

The 34-year-old stunner now works as a broadcaster for a number of channels, specialising in sport but has received a lot of sexist backlash due to her commentating on football as a woman.

She is from Poplar, East London and has Irish and Jamaican parents.

In 2017, Alex was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire for her services to football.

Why is she the favourite to win?

Alex currently has the best bookies' odds, at the very great odds of 2/1.

Last year, she took part in the Strictly Come Dancing Sport Relief special, and won it, which could be the biggest reason behind those great odds.

She danced with Pasha and had a great response after doing a number of twirls and lifts.

