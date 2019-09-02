Jamie Laing may QUIT Strictly following painful foot injury

2 September 2019, 13:14

Jamie's sustained a painful injury during a show recording
Jamie's sustained a painful injury during a show recording.

The reality star was looking forward to competing in the dance show but it looks like the dream may come to an end very soon.

Jamie Laing, star of Made in Chelsea has recently signed up to Strictly Come Dancing but has just sustained a very painful foot injury - and it could impact his place on the show.

The 30-year-old cheeky chap has been gearing up for the upcoming launch but has been pictured hobbling around on crutches with a foot brace, only days after the pairing show was recorded.

Jamie looked dapper at the launch party at the end of August
Jamie looked dapper at the launch party at the end of August. Picture: PA

Chelsea boy Jamie's Strictly career could well indeed be over before its even started if he isn't recovered soon.

According to a source, he landed awkwardly on his foot during the group dance, and it's thought he's damaged a tendon in is right foot.

He was spotted on Saturday out with girlfriend and fellow MIC star, Sophie Habboo in Notting Hill, West London, and had a pain of crutches to hold himself up.

Jamie is reportedly having a scan this week which will determine his future on the BBC1 competition show.

If he has to pull out - which we really hope he doesn't - it will be the first time this has happened for TEN YEARS.

Jade Johnson, the Olympic long jumper was the last celebrity to leave the competition with an injury after she tore a knee ligament during rehearsals.

A source of the show revealed: “It’s touch and go for Jamie and bosses are waiting to see how his results look after he gets a proper X-ray done.

“Producers are hoping he’s just landed awkwardly during the group dance and tweaked something rather than it being a more serious injury.

"They’ll know if his Strictly journey is over before it’s even really begun in the next 24 hours or so.”

Jamie hasn't addressed the injury on his social media accounts, but he has been posting regularly.

The MIC star re-posted Arielle Free saying she was excited to watch him on the show
The MIC star re-posted Arielle Free saying she was excited to watch him on the show. Picture: Instagram

On Sunday evening he reposted an Instagram story by Love Island podcast presenter, Arielle Free, where she said she couldn't wait to see Jamie on Strictly.

So by the looks of things, it's good news so far for Jamie - we hope he gets better soon.

