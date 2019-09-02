Strictly stars 'call for Craig Revel Horwood to quit show' after jibing they 'should sleep with partners if they want to win'

Craig has landed himself in hot water with recent comments. Picture: BBC

Craig's been a judge on the hit competition show since the start, but according to reports the cast aren't happy with some of his crude comments.

Craig Revel Horwood has apparently landed himself in hot water after making a comment that stars should sleep with their professional partners if they want to win Strictly Come Dancing.

The TV judge, 54, is reported to have made the cruel joke at the expense of last year's winners, Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton, who fell victims to the 'Strictly Curse'.

Craig is known for his rather controversial comments. Picture: BBC

According to The Sun, the comment did NOT go down well with Craig's fellow TV stars, and they reckon it could impact his position on the show.

A source revealed to the publication that the comment was made whilst filming for the launch show, which airs this Saturday, but Craig's comments will be edited out and won't be aired.

Tess Daly had asked Craig what he thinks this year's line should expect from taking part in the hit BBC1 show, to which he reportedly replied by saying they could all learn from last year's champion, Stacey, 32.

However, he then went on to quip: "Of course, if you sleep with your dance partner that helps..." which apparently shocked the entire cast and crew.

The Sun's source said: "The cast thinks it’s completely unprofessional and rude, given his massive pay packet and position of power. They don’t understand how he can fairly judge now."

Stacey and Kevin won the show last year as well as the nation's hearts. Picture: Instagram

Craig quickly apologised, but according to the source it was too late, as Stacey, Kevin and her mum Di had left the studio in floods of tears and were raging.

He then issues a public apology and told The Sun: "I'm deeply sorry for the offence caused to Kevin and Stacey and everyone who works on the show.

"I recognise that what I said was hurtful, cruel and incredibly disrespectful. It was a huge error of judgement that I very much regret."

Craig, left, pictured with last year's judging panel. Picture: PA

Stacey and Kevin, 36, had returned for the launch show of season 17 for a one-off performance after winning the Glitterball trophy last year and scooping first prize.

The duo were fan favourites, and many speculated there was a little more than friendship going on when they were training in late 2018, despite Stacey being with long term boyfriend, Sam Tucknott at the time.

Kevin and Stacey sparked rumours of a relationship due to their chemistry. Picture: Instagram

However, the pair hit headlines once more in April this year after it emerged they were dating, and personal trainer Sam, 30, hit out in a furious, foul-mouthed interview blaming Kevin for their split, calling the Strictly pro a "snake" and a "rat".

Heart.co.uk have reached out to Craig, Stacey and Kevin's representatives for comment.