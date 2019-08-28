Stacey Dooley reveals she WILL return to Strictly launch show with boyfriend Kevin Clifton

Stacey will be back in the ballroom. Picture: Instagram

The Strictly winner will return to the show a year one, this time with dance partner Kevin as her boyfriend.

By Mared Parry

Stacey Dooley is about to dust off her dancing shoes as the star returns to Strictly Come Dancing, and fans can't wait.

The 32-year-old won the glitter ball with Kevin Clifton last year and the pair will open 2019's series with a dance as she prepares to hand over her trophy.

Stacey and Kevin won the show last year. Picture: Instagram

The new lineup - which includes the likes of Saffron Barker, Michelle Visage and Catherine Tyldesley are gearing up to take to the floor and on Monday, they were pictured in their outfits for the promo.

Broadcaster and documentary-maker Stacey has excited fans for the launch, which is this Saturday, by posting an Instagram story CONFIRMING that she and Kevin will return, after loads of fan speculation.

The snap, which shows her and new beau Kevin in their Charleston outfits from last year, was captioned "We coming back to launch the new series... see you there".

Kevin, 36, and Stacey were paired together for series 16 when she was in a long-term relationship with Sam Tucknott, and after many reports of a little more than friendship happening behind the scenes with Kevin, she ended things with Sam in April.

Personal trainer Sam, 30, has accused Kevin of being the reason he and Stacey split, branding him a "f***ing rat".

However, after a slow start, Stacey and Kevin have gone public with their relationship and are often pictured in public together.

Stacey seems to be looking forward to the show's launch, also posting a picture on her Instagram grid saying "See you Sat eve kidsss".

Many of her showbiz friends have commented and encouraged Stacey's return, with last year's semi-finalist and Heart presenter, Ashley Roberts commenting "Serve it up".