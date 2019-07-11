Stacey Dooley halts plans to move in with Kevin Clifton as 'INTENSE' relationship 'MOVES TOO FAST'

Stacey Dooley has reportedly backed out of plans to get a pad with Kevin Clifton for fears their whirlwind romance is moving too quickly. Picture: Instagram

The Strictly Come Dancing winner presses pause on the couple's moving in plans and lands her own pad as whirlwind romance slows down

Stacey Dooley has reportedly halted plans to move in with Kevin Clifton as their "intense" relationship has progressed too quickly.

The Strictly Come Dancing winner and her professional dancer boyfriend were allegedly set to get a place together earlier this year, but sources claim the 32-year-old has backed out of house hunting for fears their whirlwind romance is moving too fast.

An insider said: “Kevin and Stacey were infatuated with each other after finishing Strictly and their relationship was incredibly quick and passionate.

Stacey shared snaps of her brand new home on Instagram, including one of her stylish kitchen. Picture: Instagram

“She lived at his place and they were totally wrapped up in one another.

“They talked about getting a place together and it was really intense.

“But now the honeymoon period has ended and they’re both working very hard again, she thought it best to slow things down and to get a place of her own.

“Kevin understood and agreed it was probably best for them to have their own space.”

The 32-year-old has decorated her pad with flowers, artwork and designer candles. Picture: Instagram

The pair's previous plans to shack up followed Stacey's split from former live-in boyfriend Sam Tucknott.

The exes, who had been together for five years, were embroiled in a public spat after the personal trainer told papers he blamed Strictly's Kevin for the breakdown of his relationship.

Following the break-up, reports claimed the Glow Up host then moved in with her dancing co-star, but only as a temporary measure.

A source told The Sun earlier this year: "Stacey needed somewhere else to live. Kevin has been really relaxed about letting her stay and so far it’s working really well.

"Stacey is not sure whether she’ll stay for good but for now it’s a good place for her to set up base."

But it's clear from the BBC Three presenter's latest move, she has decided a place of her own is what's right for now.

Taking to Instagram Stories to share her decision – and snaps of her latest pad with her 728k followers, she joked she had 'Marie Kondo'd' the brand new apartment and was bringing the place to life.

The string of social media photos proved the flat was a work-in-progress with a minimalist style, decorated with flowers, artwork and designer candles.

The broadcaster said: "I'm gonna sort the flat out this month. I'm gonna show you before and after, because I'm sure this is as interesting for you as it is for me."