Stacey Dooley halts plans to move in with Kevin Clifton as 'INTENSE' relationship 'MOVES TOO FAST'

11 July 2019, 09:37

Stacey Dooley has reportedly backed out of plans to get a pad with Kevin Clifton for fears their whirlwind romance is moving too quickly.
Stacey Dooley has reportedly backed out of plans to get a pad with Kevin Clifton for fears their whirlwind romance is moving too quickly. Picture: Instagram

The Strictly Come Dancing winner presses pause on the couple's moving in plans and lands her own pad as whirlwind romance slows down

Stacey Dooley has reportedly halted plans to move in with Kevin Clifton as their "intense" relationship has progressed too quickly.

The Strictly Come Dancing winner and her professional dancer boyfriend were allegedly set to get a place together earlier this year, but sources claim the 32-year-old has backed out of house hunting for fears their whirlwind romance is moving too fast.

An insider said: “Kevin and Stacey were infatuated with each other after finishing Strictly and their relationship was incredibly quick and passionate.

Stacey shared snaps of her brand new home on Instagram, including one of her stylish kitchen.
Stacey shared snaps of her brand new home on Instagram, including one of her stylish kitchen. Picture: Instagram

“She lived at his place and they were totally wrapped up in one another.

“They talked about getting a place together and it was really intense.

“But now the honeymoon period has ended and they’re both working very hard again, she thought it best to slow things down and to get a place of her own.

“Kevin understood and agreed it was probably best for them to have their own space.”

The 32-year-old has decorated her pad with flowers, artwork and designer candles.
The 32-year-old has decorated her pad with flowers, artwork and designer candles. Picture: Instagram

The pair's previous plans to shack up followed Stacey's split from former live-in boyfriend Sam Tucknott.

The exes, who had been together for five years, were embroiled in a public spat after the personal trainer told papers he blamed Strictly's Kevin for the breakdown of his relationship.

Following the break-up, reports claimed the Glow Up host then moved in with her dancing co-star, but only as a temporary measure.

A source told The Sun earlier this year: "Stacey needed somewhere else to live. Kevin has been really relaxed about letting her stay and so far it’s working really well.

"Stacey is not sure whether she’ll stay for good but for now it’s a good place for her to set up base."

View this post on Instagram

Thank u @sjdooley 😀

A post shared by Kevin Clifton (@keviclifton) on

But it's clear from the BBC Three presenter's latest move, she has decided a place of her own is what's right for now.

Taking to Instagram Stories to share her decision – and snaps of her latest pad with her 728k followers, she joked she had 'Marie Kondo'd' the brand new apartment and was bringing the place to life.

The string of social media photos proved the flat was a work-in-progress with a minimalist style, decorated with flowers, artwork and designer candles.

The broadcaster said: "I'm gonna sort the flat out this month. I'm gonna show you before and after, because I'm sure this is as interesting for you as it is for me."

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Ed Sheeran showed off a shock new look online

Ed Sheeran shows off shock new look... and fans LOVE it

Mrs Hinch has shared the first photo of baby Ronnie to Instagram

Mrs Hinch shares adorable first photo of baby Ronnie

The denim skater dress is an absolute steal

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? Where to buy This Morning host's £22 denim skater dress
Everything you need to know about Kim Sears and Andy Murray's relationship

Who is Andy Murray's wife Kim, is she pregnant and how many kids does she have with the tennis star?
Rylan is taking over Dale Winton's iconic role

Rylan Clark-Neal confirms he's bringing back Supermarket Sweep

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

A fire has broken out at Warner Bros studios in Watford – the famous filming location in which Harry Potter was filmed.

Warner Bros fire: Firefighters tackle blaze at Harry Potter studios in Watford

TV & Movies

The mum has demanded an apology after the police visited her house (left: stock image)

Police called to mum's house 'because her kids were playing naked in the garden'

Lifestyle

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp responds to fans speculating about Will Byers' sexuality

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp responds to fans speculating about Will Byers' sexuality

TV & Movies

The cancer storyline will be the last for Katie, who joined the ITV soap six years ago as Sinead Tinker.

Coronation Street's Sinead Tinker to lose cancer battle in heartbreaking scenes as Katie McGlynn 'quits soap'

TV & Movies

Curtis Pritchard's dance in the heart rate challenge left viewers in stitches

Curtis Pritchard leaves Love Island fans in stitches after the heart rate challenge

TV & Movies

Some of these baby names have taken it too far

From Prince William to Cyanide: These are the baby names you're legally not allowed to use

Lifestyle