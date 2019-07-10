Inside Strictly Come Dancing couple Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton's new home

Stacey and Kevin have gone public with their romance. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

The couple's romance has blossomed since Stacey ended things with her long-term boyfriend.

Stacey Dooley took to Instagram to show off her new pad that she's recently moved into after moving out of her shared home with ex boyfriend Sam Tucknott earlier this year.

The couple, who had been together for five years, ended things on seemingly good terms until Sam went to the paper and blamed Stacey's Strictly co-star Kevin Clifton for breaking them up.

The couple were always close on Strictly. Picture: Getty

Both Kevin and Stacey stepped out together weeks after and are rumoured to be living together.

32-year-old Stacey shared a load of Instagram stories of her new stunning home, which is decorated in a rather minimalist style.

There are plenty of flowers and gorgeous bits of artwork, but all in all it's rather minimalistic.

The bedroom is light and spacious but doesn't have a bed frame (yet). Picture: Instagram

So minimalistic in fact, that she literally does not have a bed frame - and instead just has a huge mattress on the bedroom floor.

However, Stacey joked on her socials that she had 'Marie Kondo'd' her house, and that it was a work in progress.

The stunning white kitchen has a bunch of fresh flowers and a Diptyque candle. Picture: Instagram

On her kitchen counter she has a luxurious candle from Diptyque, which cost around £47 for a tiny one.

There's also what appears to be a sign saying 'Drag Race UK' prompting rumours that she could be a potential guest judge on the UK version of the popular American TV show, Ru Paul's Drag Race.

There's plenty of modern artwork in the house and cream carpets. Picture: Instagram

There's a gorgeous fireplace in the new property which has been filled with more flowers and plenty of candles decorate the new pad. Picture: Instagram

Her living room appears to have shiny wooden floors and is decorated with more flowers.

The broadcaster and Strictly winner explained that she was going to reveal more snaps of the new pad "I'm gonna sort the flat out this month. I'm gonna show you before and after, because I'm sure this is as interesting for you as it is for me."

The stunning redhead hardly ever posts any pictures of her home. Picture: PA

Stacey was allegedly overjoyed to moved in with Kevin, as a source revealed to The Sun earlier this year: "Stacey needed somewhere else to live. Kevin has been really relaxed about letting her stay and so far it’s working really well.

"Stacey is not sure whether she’ll stay for good but for now it’s a good place for her to set up base."

It's unconfirmed whether or not Kevin is living in the new pad with Stacey but it's so stunning we might ask her if she has a spare room for us!