Inside Strictly Come Dancing couple Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton's new home

10 July 2019, 08:09 | Updated: 10 July 2019, 08:18

Stacey and Kevin have gone public with their romance
Stacey and Kevin have gone public with their romance. Picture: PA
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The couple's romance has blossomed since Stacey ended things with her long-term boyfriend.

Stacey Dooley took to Instagram to show off her new pad that she's recently moved into after moving out of her shared home with ex boyfriend Sam Tucknott earlier this year.

The couple, who had been together for five years, ended things on seemingly good terms until Sam went to the paper and blamed Stacey's Strictly co-star Kevin Clifton for breaking them up.

The couple were always close on Strictly
The couple were always close on Strictly. Picture: Getty

Both Kevin and Stacey stepped out together weeks after and are rumoured to be living together.

32-year-old Stacey shared a load of Instagram stories of her new stunning home, which is decorated in a rather minimalist style.

There are plenty of flowers and gorgeous bits of artwork, but all in all it's rather minimalistic.

The bedroom is light and spacious but doesn't have a bed frame (yet)
The bedroom is light and spacious but doesn't have a bed frame (yet). Picture: Instagram

So minimalistic in fact, that she literally does not have a bed frame - and instead just has a huge mattress on the bedroom floor.

However, Stacey joked on her socials that she had 'Marie Kondo'd' her house, and that it was a work in progress.

The stunning white kitchen has a bunch of fresh flowers and a Diptyque candle
The stunning white kitchen has a bunch of fresh flowers and a Diptyque candle. Picture: Instagram

On her kitchen counter she has a luxurious candle from Diptyque, which cost around £47 for a tiny one.

There's also what appears to be a sign saying 'Drag Race UK' prompting rumours that she could be a potential guest judge on the UK version of the popular American TV show, Ru Paul's Drag Race.

Read more: Kevin Clifton quits dance school with ex Karen after confirming Stacey romance

There's plenty of modern artwork in the house and cream carpets
There's plenty of modern artwork in the house and cream carpets. Picture: Instagram
There's a gorgeous fireplace in the new property which has been filled with more flowers and plenty of candles decorate the new pad
There's a gorgeous fireplace in the new property which has been filled with more flowers and plenty of candles decorate the new pad. Picture: Instagram

Her living room appears to have shiny wooden floors and is decorated with more flowers.

The broadcaster and Strictly winner explained that she was going to reveal more snaps of the new pad "I'm gonna sort the flat out this month. I'm gonna show you before and after, because I'm sure this is as interesting for you as it is for me."

The stunning redhead hardly ever posts any pictures of her home
The stunning redhead hardly ever posts any pictures of her home. Picture: PA

Stacey was allegedly overjoyed to moved in with Kevin, as a source revealed to The Sun earlier this year: "Stacey needed somewhere else to live. Kevin has been really relaxed about letting her stay and so far it’s working really well.

"Stacey is not sure whether she’ll stay for good but for now it’s a good place for her to set up base."

It's unconfirmed whether or not Kevin is living in the new pad with Stacey but it's so stunning we might ask her if she has a spare room for us!

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

The actor has died after battling a terminal illness

This Country actor Michael Sleggs dies aged 33

Ant McPartlin made his first public appearance with his girlfriend

Ant McPartlin and girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett pack on the PDA during trip to Wimbledon
Gemma Collins looked amazing on her holiday

Gemma Collins proudly shows off slimmed down figure in swimsuit following health kick
Neighbours' Daniel Robinson actor Tim Phillipps expecting first child with wife Jessica

Neighbours' Daniel Robinson actor Tim Phillipps expecting first child with wife Jessica
John McCririck has died aged 79

John McCririck cause of death: How did the racing pundit and Celebrity Big Brother star die?

Trending on Heart

Lisa will make a permanent return to the dales

Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle returns as Lisa Riley makes her comeback 'for good'

TV & Movies

Lucy has revealed the truth about her romance with Tommy

Lucie Donlan STILL believes there's hope for her and Tommy Fury as she’s dumped from Love Island

TV & Movies

Amy quit Love Island this week

Amy Hart reveals why she's quit Love Island in emotional goodbye to Curtis Pritchard

TV & Movies

This is how much you can get fined for term-time holidays

Can you take your kids out of school in term time and how much can you get fined?

Lifestyle

Love island 2019 has been on for over a month now

When is the Love Island 2019 final? Here's what date the show comes to an end

TV & Movies

Marvin Brooks moves on from Maura as he takes a liking to Amber in tonight's Love Island

Marvin Brooks makes shock move for Amber Gill in tonight's Love Island episode

TV & Movies