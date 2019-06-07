Kevin Clifton ‘QUITS dance school with ex-wife Karen’ as he moves on with Stacey Dooley

Kevin has reportedly quit working with his ex-wife. Picture: PA Images/Instagram

Kevin has seemingly cut ties with his former Strictly Come Dancing wife Karen as his romance with Stacey heats up.

Kevin Clifton hit the headlines earlier this year when he seemingly confirmed his romance with former Strictly Come Dancing partner Stacey Dooley.

And it looks like the 36-year-old is keen to leave the past behind him, as he's now reportedly quit his role at the dance school he created with ex-wife Karen.

The former couple set up the academy in Grimsby two years ago, but according to The Sun, Kevin will no longer be a director leaving fellow Strictly star Karen in charge of the business.

A source told the publication: “Karen has long been distancing herself from Kevin after his romance with Stacey Dooley went public. She was annoyed at the time because he’d insisted they were just pals.

Kevin has reportedly cut ties with ex-wife Karen. Picture: PA Images

“Now that Kevin has left the business as a director, she is free to move on from him professionally.”

Heart.co.uk have reached out to Kevin and Karen's reps for comment.

Despite Kevin and Stacey refusing to speak out on their alleged romance, Stacey has been supporting the professional dancer as he tours with the stage show Burn The Floor.

The pair have also shared a snap with their arms around one another, and were even spotted holding hands ahead of Stacey’s appearance on The Andrew Marr show in April.

Taking their relationship to the next level, some reports have suggested they recently moved in together after Stacey left the flat she shared with her long-term boyfriend, Sam Tucknott.

Meanwhile, it looks like Karen - who split from Kevin in March last year after three years of marriage - is also keen to move on as it was revealed she will be dropping Kevin’s surname for the next series of Strictly.

According to The Sun, Karen will be returning to her maiden name “Hauer” when the hit BBC One show returns in October.

An insider claims: “Karen confronted Kevin about his relationship with Stacey at the end of the last series but he was adamant it was purely platonic.

“Kevin and Stacey insist they only started dating officially this month but Karen is still annoyed he wasn’t more honest about the situation.

“She had been considering changing her name for a while but this has cemented her decision."

Karen has been dating opera singer David Webb for a year, sharing an adorable tribute to her other half on his birthday this week.

“Happy birthday my ❤️…,” she simply wrote alongside a string of photos with him.