Louise Redknapp slams Strictly’s Kevin Clifton for ‘ghosting’ her following Stacey Dooley pairing

London Celebrity Sightings - April 22, 2019. Picture: Getty

The 44-year-old is reportedly furious with the professional dancer for ignoring her calls

Louise Redknapp has reportedly been “ghosted” by Strictly Come Dancing’s Kevin Clifton ever since he paired up with journalist Stacey Dooley.

The 44-year-old singer and musical star was allegedly left furious and embarrassed when the professional dancer began ignoring her calls following reports he was dating his latest Strictly partner.

A source told The Sun: “Louise is seething — she feels used and humiliated by Kevin. They formed an incredibly close bond during Strictly, which grew and grew once the show finished.

“They enjoyed several nights out together, and Kevin became her closest confidant once her marriage to Jamie ended.

“The pair were in constant contact and basically lived in one another’s pockets for a while.

“He gave Louise the impression he was infatuated with her, and she became pretty obsessed by him.”

Louise Redknapp has reportedly been “ghosted” by her ex-Strictly partner Kevin Clifton. Picture: Getty

And despite the insider claiming the duo “remained incredibly close” even when Kevin partnered up with Scottish comedian Susan Calman in 2017, it has since been reported that his relationship with Stacey has come between them.

“Louise feels hurt and let down by his actions — she was the famous one and helped bolster his profile.

“[She] was warned about Kevin when they first became friends — she was told he was fame hungry and a social climber.

“Now she feels a bit of a mug after being dropped like a stone as soon as someone else came along.”

Louise, who has always denied any romantic feelings between herself and Kevin, unfollowed him on Instagram earlier this year.

Rumours of their rift follows reports that Kevin is currently dating TV presenter Stacey Dooley.