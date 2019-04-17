Louise Redknapp 'no longer speaks to Kevin Clifton' as Stacey Dooley romance goes public

Louise Redknapp and Kevin Clifton at the 'Strictly Come Dancing live tour in January 2017. Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

The singer was paired with the slick mover on the 2016 series of Strictly Come Dancing, but it seems their friendship has come to an end.

Louise Redknapp has admitted she cooled her friendship with Kevin Clifton.

The Eternal singer, 44, was paired with the Grimsby-born dancefloor lothario on the 2016 series of Strictly Come Dancing, with fans seeing their friendship also spill in to real life.

However, mum-of-two Louise has revealed that she and Kevin, 36, are no longer friends.

She told The Sun: "I haven't spoken to him for a long time. Most probably since the show started. Not since last year."

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton are in a relationship after meeting on Strictly. Picture: Getty

Louise added that she was unable to comment on his new relationship with Stacey Dooley, 32, who he was paired with on last year's show, or the 'Strictly Curse', which claimed Stacey's five year relationship with Sam Tucknott as its FIFTEENTH victim.

She told the paper: "I haven't spoken to Kevin in a long, long time and I've never met Stacey, so I have no idea.

"Everyone has a different experience, everybody does the show for different reasons, everyone is looking for something different.

"There's curses everywhere, no matter what job."

Kevin's third marriage, to fellow pro dancer Karen, crumbled as he competed with Louise.

And in a parallel turn of events, Louise's marriage to footballer Jamie came to an end four months after she took part in the show, with their divorce being finalised in December that year.

Susanna Reid, who was partnered with Kevin in 2013, split from her partner of 16 years shortly after taking part in the BBC One show.

On Sunday, Stacey's heartbroken ex revealed that he had discovered Stacey and Kevin were an an item when a text flashed up on her phone that read "I love you".