Who is Stacey Dooley? career, boyfriend and net worth revealed

Stacey Dooley is a journalist and filmmaker who wont the last series of Strictly. Picture: Getty

Stacey Dooley was crowned winner of the last series of Strictly Come Dancing - so let's find out more about her

Stacey Dooley established herself as the nation's sweetheart after appearing on series 16 of Strictly Come Dancing last year, and she was crowned the winner of the talent show alongside her dance partner Kevin Clifton.

The journalist and presenter shot to fame through her investigative documentaries for BBC Three, so let's find out more about her.

Who is Stacey Dooley? What's her age and job?

Stacey, 31, is a TV presenter, journalist and documentary film-maker from Luton, Bedfordshire.

She first appeared on our screens back in 2008, appearing in documentary Blood, Swear and T-shirts, which explored sweatshops in India.

Stacey has since made a number of hard-hitting documentaries for BBC Three - and her TV series Stacey Dooley Investigates has explored topics ranging from prostitution to the international drug trade.

Stacey Dooley's net worth

According to Articlebio, Stacey is thought to be worth around £760,150, due to her documentaries and book deal, On The Front Line with the Women Who Fight Back.

Who is Stacey Dooley's boyfriend?

Stacey has reportedly been in a relationship with fitness trainer Sam Tux since 2014. Sam recently gushed about his girlfriend on Instagram, writing: "Proud of you girl. From dodging bullets in Iraq to chasing Drug lords around Mexico!! Catching flights around the world like they're local buses…you're an absolute grafter and deserve everything you get…who needs GCSE's when you got a MBE. My girl."

Does Stacey Dooley have Instagram?

Of course she does! You can join her 650,000 followers by following @sjdooley.