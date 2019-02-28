Stacey Dooley hits back during 'race row' after charity trip to Uganda receives backlash

Stacey Dooley received criticism for her recent trip to Uganda. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Dooley

The Strictly Come Dancing winner became embroiled in a furious war of words with Labour MP David Lammy after he slammed Comic Relief's portrayal of Africa.

By Rume Ugen

Stacey Dooley has been forced to defend her recent trip to Africa after she was criticised for perpetuating 'poverty porn'.

Lammy slammed the Comic Relief's use of celebrities and accused the organisation of perpetuating 'white saviour' stereotypes - a mentality that suggests white people are the solution to poverty in deprived parts of the world.

Taking to Twitter he wrote: "The world does not need any more white saviours. As I've said before, this just perpetuates tired and unhelpful stereotypes. Let's instead promote voices from across the continent of Africa and have serious debate.

Stacey is currently in Africa filming a documentary for the charity and uploaded pictures of herself in Uganda hugging local children.

Upon seeing the tweets, Stacey furiously hit back: "If the issue is that I'm white... you could always go".

Defending herself further she added: "David, is the issue with me being white? (Genuine question)...because if that’s the case, you could always go over there and try raise awareness? Comic relief have raised over 1 billion pounds since they started. I saw projects that were saving lives with the money. Kids lives."

During their Twitter spat, Lammy insisted his comments were not personal, but were an overall observation as he bemoaned the string of celebrities who flock to parts of Africa to film documentaries for the charity.

He added: "This isn't personal and I don't question your good motives. My problem with British celebrities being flown out by Comic Relief to make these films is that it sends a distorted image of Africa which perpetuates an old idea from the colonial era."

The heated exchange of words follow a much larger debate about Comic Relief's use of celebrity, and the on-going narrative that sees Africa depicted as a poor poverty-stricken continent.

In 2018, representatives for the organisation said they had taken their 'first steps' towards changing, and would be favouring locals over celebrity storytellers such as Ed Sheeran and Eddie Redmayne in future appeals.

Ed Sheeran also drew criticism from Aid watchdog SAIH who slammed a video of pop star meeting a street boy in Liberia and offering to pay for his housing.