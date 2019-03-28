Stacey Dooley ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott relationship: Strictly Curse's latest victim

Stacey Dooley with ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott. Picture: Instagram

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Stacey Dooley was with her boyfriend for three years before their shock split. But who is Sam Tucknott? Their relationship timeline revealed

Strictly Come Dancing star Stacey Dooley, 31, split from boyfriend Sam Tucknott after three years.

They are the latest to fall foul of the Strictly Curse... and are the FOURTEENTH couple to hit the skids after taking part in the hit BBC 1 dancing show.

A source told The Sun that the pair called it quits after Stacey was inundated with work offers after winning the show in December.

They said: "Stacey confided in her friends that she was struggling to hold down her romance with Sam because her life has been a whirlwind after Strictly.

"She barely saw him during the month-long tour and has gone straight back into filming documentaries and has been travelling all over the world."

Why did Stacey Dooley say Sam Tucknott was 'useless'?

Cracks were starting to show last month when Stacey slated Sam on The Russell Howard Hour.

She said: "My boyfriend never goes [travelling] with me, he would be useless. I sort of get a bit annoyed when he’s not crying and sliding down the walls when I leave for these places.

"I’m like, "Are you not scared I’m never going to return? Are you not scared you’re going to lose the love of your life?"

She also said he was "messy" around the house.

Stacey Dooley has split from her boyfriend of three years. Picture: Getty

Were Stacey Dooley and Sam Tucknott engaged?

The BBC documentary maker recently made headlines after speaking about her thoughts on getting married during a recent appearance on The One Show.

Presenter Matt Baker told Stacey: "For me, [marriage] is a celebration of the fact you've made this commitment to each other."

Stacey, who had been looking at Poundland's £1 engagement ring from his co-host Alex Jones said: "Let's have a look Alex."

Fiddling with the box, she admitted the jewellery looks more expensive than its price tag.

Stacey, 31, added: "I sort of don't mind that at all, actually."

Here's everything we know about the loved up couple, including what Sam's job is and engagement rumours.

Who is Stacey Dooley's boyfriend?

Stacey's boyfriend is called Sam Tucknott, a 30 year old personal trainer from Brighton.

Do Stacey Dooley and Sam Tucknott have children?

Stacey has previously spoken about her plans to have children when referring to TV series One Born Every Minute, when she said: "I close my legs and think, 'I'm never going to do that.'"

She then admitted: "In the future, (having children) is something I would like, but work is so brilliant at the minute, it won't be too soon."

How long were Stacey and Sam Tucknott together?

The couple were an item for three years.

What does Sam Tucknott do for a living?

Sam is now a personal trainer, but was formerly a professional footballer, according to The Training Room.

It is thought he began his football career at the age of 12, and signed to Crystal Palace academy. Five years later, he joined Wycome Wanderers, but his contract was not renewed beyond the age of 19.