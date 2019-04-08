Jamie Redknapp spotted with 'Louise Redknapp lookalike' after ex-wife speaks on 'tough divorce'

Jamie (pictured) was spotted with a mystery brunette on Sunday night. Picture: Getty

New pictures of Jamie Redknapp comes after Louise admitted their split had been "tough".

Jamie Redknapp was spotted leaving a London nightclub with an unknown female companion following a night out in Mayfair.

The 45-year-old footballer, who split from ex-wife Lousie Redknapp after 19-years in 2017, was accompanied by a mystery brunette who begs a striking resemblance to his ex.

Images published on MailOnline showed James dressed in a dapper suit sitting side-by-side in the back seat of a chauffeur driven car with the glamorous lady.

The new pictures come after Louise admitted she was struggling to deal with her divorce, and their split had been "tough".

“It’s been really tough,” she told Heart breakfast. “But I mean, you know, he’s my best friend. It’s been really tough but things happen. I saw him yesterday and it was all good.”

The gorgeous brunette accompanied Jamie after a night out in London . Picture: Backgrid

Lousie Redknapp and Jamie divorced in 2017. Picture: Getty

Louise also reflected on the breakdown of her marriage in a recent interview with YOU magazine. : “I don’t blame Jamie. I wish, three years ago, I’d been able to just speak up. For a long time it was easy to blame him.

“But actually, in the past six months, I’ve thought, you know what, it was down to me to say, ‘Something’s not right. My self-esteem is really struggling. I’ve got no passion."

Jamie and Louise officially divorced in 2017 after the star appeared on Strictly Come Dancing 2016, where she got to the finals with Kevin Clifton.

The former couple share two sons, Beau, 10 and Charley, 14, who they are currently co-parenting after the divorce.