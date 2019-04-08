Jamie Redknapp spotted with 'Louise Redknapp lookalike' after ex-wife speaks on 'tough divorce'

8 April 2019, 11:54 | Updated: 8 April 2019, 17:33

London Celebrity Sightings - January 23, 2019
Jamie (pictured) was spotted with a mystery brunette on Sunday night. Picture: Getty

New pictures of Jamie Redknapp comes after Louise admitted their split had been "tough".

Jamie Redknapp was spotted leaving a London nightclub with an unknown female companion following a night out in Mayfair.

The 45-year-old footballer, who split from ex-wife Lousie Redknapp after 19-years in 2017, was accompanied by a mystery brunette who begs a striking resemblance to his ex.

Images published on MailOnline showed James dressed in a dapper suit sitting side-by-side in the back seat of a chauffeur driven car with the glamorous lady.

The new pictures come after Louise admitted she was struggling to deal with her divorce, and their split had been "tough".

“It’s been really tough,” she told Heart breakfast. “But I mean, you know, he’s my best friend. It’s been really tough but things happen. I saw him yesterday and it was all good.”

Read more: Harry Redknapp still keeps in touch with Louise despite 'difficult' divorce

Jamie Redknapp
The gorgeous brunette accompanied Jamie after a night out in London . Picture: Backgrid
Pride Of Britain Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals
Lousie Redknapp and Jamie divorced in 2017. Picture: Getty

Louise also reflected on the breakdown of her marriage in a recent interview with YOU magazine. : “I don’t blame Jamie. I wish, three years ago, I’d been able to just speak up. For a long time it was easy to blame him.

“But actually, in the past six months, I’ve thought, you know what, it was down to me to say, ‘Something’s not right. My self-esteem is really struggling. I’ve got no passion."

Jamie and Louise officially divorced in 2017 after the star appeared on Strictly Come Dancing 2016, where she got to the finals with Kevin Clifton.

The former couple share two sons, Beau, 10 and Charley, 14, who they are currently co-parenting after the divorce.

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Kelly and Sian got London home on Monday evening on Heart

Get Kelly Brook and Sian Welby's on-air looks: Buy Sian's leopard print shirt and Kelly's yellow top

Celebrities

Denise Welsh has lost two stone thanks to cutting out alcohol and going on a diet

Denise Welch weight loss in pictures: How the Loose Women star got her slimmer figure

Celebrities

Nicola McLean has opened up about her decision not to breastfeed her two sons

Nicola McLean refused to breastfeed her children as she didn't want to 'ruin' her implants

Celebrities

Maisie Williams plays Arya Stark on Game of Thrones

How tall is Maisie Williams from Game of Thrones, who is the Arya Stark actress’ boyfriend and what’s her net worth?

Celebrities

John Bishop has sold his mansion to HS2 developers

John Bishop net worth: Inside comedian’s mansion Whatcroft Hall which he sold to HS2 developers

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

yankee candle

Yankee Candle announces three new Easter 2019 scents

Beauty

This chickenpox remedy is an unusual one

Mum reveals her ‘unbelievable’ £1 chickenpox remedy

Lifestyle

Vaping in a car

Vaping in your car could land you with a £2500 fine, penalty points or even a ban

Lifestyle

Overwhelming notifications could soon be a thing of the past

WhatsApp introduces huge changes to how group chats work

Lifestyle

Marmite is now available as an Easter egg

Marmite has released a chocolate Easter egg that tastes of the yeasty spread

Food & Health