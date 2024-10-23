MAFS UK's Amy and Luke appear to confirm relationship status with telling post

MAFS Amy and Luke have given fans an insight into their relationship. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight couple Amy and Luke have given fans a clue as to where their relationship stands today.

Married At First Sight UK couple Amy Kenyon, 27, and Luke Debono, 30, appear to have confirmed they are still in a relationship after eagle-eyed fans spotted a striking clue on their Instagram accounts.

While Amy has some experience dating a previous MAFS contestant, she and the rest of the cast are unable to reveal whether they are currently together as their scenes are still airing.

However it looks like this bride and groom have inadvertently revealed their relationship status and seem to be on positive terms.

This all began when Amy took to her Instagram Story to reveal she had her phone stolen last weekend and was unable to keep up to date with fans.

Amy and Luke were wed on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

The 27-year-old wrote: "Hi everyone, I had my phone stolen in Manchester on Saturday and I have very limited access to my socials. Bare with me and I’ll be back soon."

She went on to add: "I have a new temporary number, this is the quickest way to contact me as I can only get on her on safari atm and have no clue how to use it. Friends & Fam direct message so I can send."

However it was Luke's response that made fans question their relationship status as the 30-year-old wrote: "My wife Amy has had her phone stolen. Please bear with. Thank you for understanding."

Amy and Luke spoke about the bride losing her phone. Picture: Instagram/@amyvictoriakenyon/@lukedebono1

After referring to Amy as his wife, many fans believed this was confirmation that these two are still in a relationship.

Their partnership has been relatively smooth sailing on MAFS so far, however Amy's friend Hannah Norburn, 33, has had a rockier time on the show.

The bride caused a stir after she and Orson Nurse, 41, kissed behind their partners' backs. This led to an almighty fallout between Hannah and Stephen Nolson, 33, causing them to leave the experiment, closely followed by Richelle, 48, and Orson also calling it quits.

Orson and Hannah began to flirt on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

While it hasn't been confirmed that Hannah and Orson recouple and renter the experiment, the bride has hinted that she may make a return to the show.

Following her MAFS exit, the 33-year-old posted a lengthy statement discussing her time on the show, with the final sentence stating: "Peace out wifey life…but maybe not completely the end just yet! 👀✌🏼"