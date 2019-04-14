The Strictly curse strikes again! Stacey Dooley's romance with dance partner Kevin Clifton confirmed

Strictly Come Dancing's Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton are dating. Picture: BBC / Strictly Come Dancing

By Beci Wood

The heartbroken former boyfriend of TV presenter Stacey Dooley has revealed the Strictly Come Dancing winner is dating pro Kevin Clifton.

Personal trainer Sam Tucknott, 30, recalled the moment he saw a devastating text from Kevin saying 'I love you' pop up on Stacey's phone.

The pair had agreed to split following a series of rows but the sucker punch came when he realised why.

Sam, who was clearing his stuff from Stacey's flat when he found out, told The Sun: “The blame is with Kevin. He’s an absolute rat.’’

Stacey Dooley and Sam Tucknott in happier times. Picture: Twitter / Sam Tucknott

“I was getting my stuff to leave. Stacey was in the loo.Her phone went and it was Kevin Clifton — ‘I love you’ with a red love heart.

Stacey and Kevin were a formidable pair on the dancer floor last year, beating off competition from Faye Tozer and YouTube star Joe Sugg to win the glitter ball.

Sam revealed he was the one who had encouraged the star to go on Strictly - despite the history of relationship breakdowns related to the BBC1 show.

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 judges (l-r) Bruno Tonioli, Shirley Ballas, Darcey Bussell and Craig Revel Horwood. Picture: Getty

The news is still fresh but professional dancer Anton Du Beke has thrown his hat into the ring to replace Dame Darcey Bussell on the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel after she sensationally quit last week.

Popular Anton has featured on every series of the show since it was revamped in 2004.

Talking to Graham Norton, he said: "Do you know what? I'm certainly qualified.

Anton Du Beke is keen to join the panel. Picture: BBC / Strictly Come Dancing

"I suspect there'll be conversations going on, but it's one of those things...

"I'm definitely qualified to do it, I'd love to do it, but we'll have to wait to be asked in the normal way.

"I wish I could make the decision for them, but if I could do that I'd have made the final 12 times."

He added he had no idea Darcey's announcement was coming, replying: "No, not at all. Absolutely out of the blue."