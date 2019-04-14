The Strictly curse strikes again! Stacey Dooley's romance with dance partner Kevin Clifton confirmed

14 April 2019, 09:34 | Updated: 14 April 2019, 12:54

Strictly Come Dancing Stacey Dooley Kevin Clifton
Strictly Come Dancing's Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton are dating. Picture: BBC / Strictly Come Dancing

By Beci Wood

The heartbroken former boyfriend of TV presenter Stacey Dooley has revealed the Strictly Come Dancing winner is dating pro Kevin Clifton.

Personal trainer Sam Tucknott, 30, recalled the moment he saw a devastating text from Kevin saying 'I love you' pop up on Stacey's phone.

The pair had agreed to split following a series of rows but the sucker punch came when he realised why.

Sam, who was clearing his stuff from Stacey's flat when he found out, told The Sun: “The blame is with Kevin. He’s an absolute rat.’’

Stacey Dooley and Sam Tucknott
Stacey Dooley and Sam Tucknott in happier times. Picture: Twitter / Sam Tucknott

“I was getting my stuff to leave. Stacey was in the loo.Her phone went and it was Kevin Clifton — ‘I love you’ with a red love heart.

Stacey and Kevin were a formidable pair on the dancer floor last year, beating off competition from Faye Tozer and YouTube star Joe Sugg to win the glitter ball.

Sam revealed he was the one who had encouraged the star to go on Strictly - despite the history of relationship breakdowns related to the BBC1 show.

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 judges
Strictly Come Dancing 2018 judges (l-r) Bruno Tonioli, Shirley Ballas, Darcey Bussell and Craig Revel Horwood. Picture: Getty

The news is still fresh but professional dancer Anton Du Beke has thrown his hat into the ring to replace Dame Darcey Bussell on the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel after she sensationally quit last week.

Popular Anton has featured on every series of the show since it was revamped in 2004.

Talking to Graham Norton, he said: "Do you know what? I'm certainly qualified.

Anton Du Beke
Anton Du Beke is keen to join the panel. Picture: BBC / Strictly Come Dancing

"I suspect there'll be conversations going on, but it's one of those things...

"I'm definitely qualified to do it, I'd love to do it, but we'll have to wait to be asked in the normal way.

"I wish I could make the decision for them, but if I could do that I'd have made the final 12 times."

He added he had no idea Darcey's announcement was coming, replying: "No, not at all. Absolutely out of the blue."

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Holly Willoughby

This Morning star Holly Willoughby 'in awe' of Emma Bunton's talent
Taron Egerton

Who is Taron Egerton, how tall is he and does he have a girlfriend?
Strictly seeks social media star Mrs Hinch

Mrs Hinch tops Strictly Come Dancing bosses’ wishlist for new series

TV & Movies

Jaqueline posted a cryptic message on her Instagram following Dan Osborne's cheating scandal

Jacqueline Jossa talks about forgiveness after Dan Osborne cheating scandal
Stephen Mulhern says he's happy to have 'the family back together'

Stephen Mulhern praises 'back on form' Ant McPartlin as he makes return to BGT

Trending on Heart

The Chase star Mark Labbett

The Chase is on! Will Mark choose I'm A Celebrity or Strictly Come Dancing?

TV & Movies

Scarlett Moffatt spoke out about Strictly rumours

Gogglebox needs some new telly stars and will pay £££! Do you fit the bill?

TV & Movies

Disney-inspired baby names are growing in popularity

The top 10 Disney-inspired names have been revealed… and they might surprise you

Lifestyle

Disney have just announced the launch date for Disney Plus

Disney films will be leaving Netflix as they launch new Disney+ service
Anton Du Beke has been tipped to replace Darcey

New Strictly judge: who will replace Darcey Bussell?

TV & Movies

Ikea bag

Bride shares a genius Ikea bag hack to help you pee in your wedding gown

Weddings