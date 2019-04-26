Stacey Dooley shares first 'loved-up' Instagram picture with rumoured boyfriend Kevin Clifton

26 April 2019, 06:48 | Updated: 26 April 2019, 06:54

Stacey Dooley has shared a cosy snap with Kevin Clifton on Instagram stories
Stacey Dooley has shared a cosy snap with Kevin Clifton on Instagram stories. Picture: Getty

Stacey Dooley has shared an adorable snap of her and rumoured Strictly boyfriend Kevin Clifton

Stacey Dooley appears to have gone Instagram official with new rumoured new beau Kevin Clifton, as she shared a photo of the two of them together to her stories.

Read more: Kevin Clifton breaks SILENCE on Stacey Dooley romance with sweet tribute

Stacey and Kevin look cosy in the snap
Stacey and Kevin look cosy in the snap. Picture: Instagram

The pair, who won Strictly Come Dancing together in 2018, have reportedly been seeing each other for some time now - as explosively claimed by Stacey's ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott, who she split up with recently.

Read more: Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton seen on 'secret hotel date' BEFORE her split as fans insist they were dating all along

He told The Sun that he discovered Stacey and Kevin were an item after a text reading "I love you" flashed up on her phone.

Explaining that they were clearing out the flat they share in Brighton on April 1, he said: “I was getting my stuff to leave. Stacey was in the loo.

“Her phone went and it was Kevin Clifton — ‘I love you’ with a red love heart.

View this post on Instagram

👊🏽

A post shared by Stacey Dooley (@sjdooley) on

“I grabbed the phone and confronted her. She said she’d tell me everything I needed to know.

“The blame is with Kevin. He’s an absolute rat."

Read more: Stacey Dooley grabs Kevin Clifton's bum: Strictly stars' chemistry caught on camera

However, he went on to say that she later texted him to deny cheating on him - and revealed that she got with Kevin after they split up.

A text read by the paper read: “[But] you saw I didn’t start entertaining and texting him (Kevin) until I split up with you.

"I was not with you when we started it all.

“I did fall for him but when we were done. I will tell you anything you want to know.”

View this post on Instagram

Good luck darlin 💪🏽 Love you ST ❤️

A post shared by Stacey Dooley (@sjdooley) on

Stacey later took to Twitter to have her say on reports, writing: She tweeted: "Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are 2 sides to every story.

"I haven’t got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I’ve read on here.

"Re Sam, I loved him v much and only wish him happiness and success going forward."

