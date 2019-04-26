Stacey Dooley shares first 'loved-up' Instagram picture with rumoured boyfriend Kevin Clifton

Stacey Dooley has shared a cosy snap with Kevin Clifton on Instagram stories. Picture: Getty

Stacey Dooley has shared an adorable snap of her and rumoured Strictly boyfriend Kevin Clifton

Stacey Dooley appears to have gone Instagram official with new rumoured new beau Kevin Clifton, as she shared a photo of the two of them together to her stories.

Stacey and Kevin look cosy in the snap. Picture: Instagram

The pair, who won Strictly Come Dancing together in 2018, have reportedly been seeing each other for some time now - as explosively claimed by Stacey's ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott, who she split up with recently.

He told The Sun that he discovered Stacey and Kevin were an item after a text reading "I love you" flashed up on her phone.

Explaining that they were clearing out the flat they share in Brighton on April 1, he said: “I was getting my stuff to leave. Stacey was in the loo.

“Her phone went and it was Kevin Clifton — ‘I love you’ with a red love heart.

“I grabbed the phone and confronted her. She said she’d tell me everything I needed to know.

“The blame is with Kevin. He’s an absolute rat."

However, he went on to say that she later texted him to deny cheating on him - and revealed that she got with Kevin after they split up.

A text read by the paper read: “[But] you saw I didn’t start entertaining and texting him (Kevin) until I split up with you.

"I was not with you when we started it all.

“I did fall for him but when we were done. I will tell you anything you want to know.”

Stacey later took to Twitter to have her say on reports, writing: She tweeted: "Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are 2 sides to every story.

"I haven’t got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I’ve read on here.

"Re Sam, I loved him v much and only wish him happiness and success going forward."