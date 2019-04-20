Kevin Clifton breaks SILENCE on Stacey Dooley romance with sweet tribute

20 April 2019, 10:36

Kevin Clifton seen on the red carpet during The Olivier...
Kevin Clifton seen on the red carpet during The Olivier... Picture: Getty

The Strictly star gushed about his relationship with the TV presenter on the opening night of his new dance tour

Strictly’s Kevin Clifton has opened up about his relationship with Stacey Dooley in a sweet tribute during the opening night of his new Burn The Floor tour.

The professional dancer, 36, who is dating the TV star, 32, said that although the last few years hadn't been easy due to personal issues, Stacey had been a “miracle” among the struggles.

Kevin said: “In the last couple of years I’ve seen massive upheaval in my personal life and it hasn’t always been easy.

“There have been a lot of things thrown at me. At times I’ve struggled. And the times I’ve struggled and I was in a bit of a rut I didn’t know what to do.”

Speaking at ballroom extravaganza's first night in Southport, Kevin, who was recently branded a “slimy snake” by Stacey’s ex boyfriend Sam Tucknott, touched upon the negative publicity he had received.

“It gets difficult and I’m not the best at dealing with it,” he explained.

“But at that point Burn the Floor stepped in again and the producers gave me a call and said, ‘Why don’t you come home.’ So it felt right and I came home."

The pro dancer, who split with wife Karen Clifton in March last year, also revealed that he might have quit his profession altogether if this show hadn’t pulled through.

“Without Burn the Floor I wouldn’t be a dancer anymore and without Burn the Floor, there would not have been any Strictly Come Dancing for me, so they saved my career... and stopped my mum from panicking about what I’d do.

“And thanks to Miss Stacey Dooley, I can finally say I’m the Strictly champion after six years of trying. It’s a miracle.”

London Celebrity Sightings - December 13, 2018
London Celebrity Sightings - December 13, 2018. Picture: Getty

Stacey split from partner Sam Tucknott in March 2019 after her life reportedly became a “whirlwind”.

Following the separation, the BBC presenter's ex-boyfriend confirmed that she had moved on with three-times married Kevin, who partnered with her on Strictly Come Dancing.

Addressing the breakdown of their relationship, she wrote: “Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are 2 sides to every story. I haven’t got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I’ve read on here.

“Re Sam, I loved him v much and only wish him happiness and success going forward.”

