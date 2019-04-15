Stacey Dooley slams 'utter nonsense' reports as romance with Kevin Clifton goes public

Stacey Dooley, pictured at the launch of Strictly Come Dancing in 2018. Picture: Getty

The BBC presenter's ex-boyfriend confirmed that she has moved on with the dancer, who she was partnered with on Strictly Come Dancing.

Stacey Dooley has hit out on "utter nonsense" reports after her romance with Strictly Come Dancing partner Kevin Clifton went public.

The 32-year-old TV presenter was revealed to be in a new relationship with the thrice-married professional dancer after her heart-broken ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott told The Sun that he had found a text from him on her phone saying "I love you."

Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are 2 sides to every story.



I haven’t got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I’ve read on here.



Re Sam, I loved him v much and only wish him happiness and success going forward. — Stacey Dooley (@StaceyDooley) April 15, 2019

Yesterday Sam - who had been with Stacey for three years and planned to propose - told The Sun that he discovered her secret romance with the 36-year-old dancer when a text reading "I love you" flashed up on her phone.

Explaining that they were clearing out the flat they share in Brighton on April 1, he said: “I was getting my stuff to leave. Stacey was in the loo.

“Her phone went and it was Kevin Clifton — ‘I love you’ with a red love heart.

“I grabbed the phone and confronted her. She said she’d tell me everything I needed to know.

“The blame is with Kevin. He’s an absolute rat."

He added that later on she texted him to apologise - and deny that she had cheated on him.

In a message seen by the paper, she explains: “[But] you saw I didn’t start entertaining and texting him (Kevin) until I split up with you.

"I was not with you when we started it all.

“I did fall for him but when we were done. I will tell you anything you want to know.”