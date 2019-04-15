Stacey Dooley grabs Kevin Clifton's bum: Strictly stars' chemistry caught on camera

Stacey grabbed Kevin's BUM after they performed the Charleston on Strictly in 2018. Picture: BBC

By Mared Parry

Stacey and Kevin's romance has very recently been made public - but was their chemistry evident when they were on Strictly?

TV presenter and documentary filmmaker Stacey Dooley, 32, broke up with boyfriend of seven years, Sam Tucknott last month after her life became a “whirlwind” after Strictly.

But all is not as it seems according to Sam as he recently revealed in a tell-all interview with The Sun that he found a text from Stacey's Strictly partner Kevin Clifton on her phone which read 'I love you'.

Some sources have claimed the pair's secret relationship was an 'open secret' on the Strictly tour in 2018, but is this the time that their sizzling chemistry spilled onto the screen?

On week 12 of the show, Stacey and Kevin danced the Charleston to 'Five Foot Two, Eyes of Blue' and Stacey was caught giving 36-year-old Kevin's bum a good old squeeze.

The pair's closeness on the show was no secret and they often spoke about how much the other meant to them while Stacey's then-boyfriend cheered on from the audience.

The pair were always close on the show but claimed they were just close pals. Picture: PA

However, scorned ex Sam's furious interview with The Mail on Sunday saw him brand Kevin Clifton an "absolute rat".

He went on to explain how he confronted the dancer on FaceTime, calling him "just a slippery, slimy snake."

Stacey has since spoken out on her Twitter, putting out a statement about there being "2 sides to every story" and wishing Sam all the best.