Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton 'move in together' amid engagement rumours

8 May 2019, 11:24

Stacey's been spotted wearing what fans believe to be an engagement ring
Stacey's been spotted wearing what fans believe to be an engagement ring. Picture: Splash

This comes only weeks after Stacey and ex Sam Tucknott's split went public

Strictly star Stacey Dooley has been pictured sporting what some believe to be an engagement ring whilst out and about with her former dance partner and current beau, Kevin Clifton.

Only hours later it's emerged that the pair, who won the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing, are moving in together as Stacey recently moved out of the flat she shared with her long-term boyfriend, Sam Tucknott.

The couple grew close when dancing together on Strictly in 2018
The couple grew close when dancing together on Strictly in 2018. Picture: PA

Read more: Sam Tucknott speaks out about Stacey Dooley split and blames Kevin Clifton

32-year-old broadcaster and documentary filmmaker Stacey was recently caught in a scandal after ex Sam spoke out calling professional dancer Kevin, 36, a "rat", "snake" and a "full on pr**k" and blaming the Strictly star for breaking up his and Stacey's three-year relationship.

Now a source close to the star has revealed to The Sun: “Stacey needed somewhere else to live. Kevin has been really relaxed about letting her stay and so far it’s working really well.

“Stacey is not sure whether she’ll stay for good but for now it’s a good place for her to set up base.”

And that's not all - fans are convinced they've spotted an engagement ring on Stacey finger after she stepped out for lunch with Kevin on Monday.

The red-haired beauty looked effortless in a black hoody with her hair swept back in a low ponytail, and Kevin head-to-toe in navy.

A simple, thin, gold band was on Stacey's ring finger, which sent the rumour mill into a frenzy, and neither of the two have addressed the rumours as of yet.

The gold ring on Stacey's finger is rather simple for an engagement ring, but anything is possible
The gold ring on Stacey's finger is rather simple for an engagement ring, but anything is possible. Picture: Splash

The ring was spotted only a day after the pair stepped out for the first time in public together as a couple on Sunday.

It's likely they were enjoying the day together after Stacey returned from Canada and Portugal and Kevin finished his Burn the Floor dance show.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Joseph McCann: Man charged with kidnap and rape of woman

UK & World

Bolton must be placed into administration, says owner Ken Anderson

Sport

Wright summons mobile chiefs to seal rural ‘not-spots’ deal

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Children usually start potty training at the age of two

Mum sparks debate after asking whether it's okay for children to use a potty in public

Lifestyle

"Pokemon Detective Pikachu" U.S. Premiere

How many kids do Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have and when did they get married?

Showbiz

Lotan Carter is reportedly set to enter the villa

Love Island 2019: start date, rumoured contestants and GOSSIP

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby asset

Holly Willoughby involved in another diet pill Facebook SCAM

Celebrities

Piers Morgan screamed in agony as he experienced the feeling of childbirth with a simulator machine

Piers Morgan screams in AGONY as he ‘experiences childbirth pain’
Megan Barton-Hanson spoke to Heart about All New Monty 2019

Megan Barton Hanson says she’s “like a dad at a disco” as she strips off for the All New Monty

Celebrities