Strictly’s Kevin Clifton denies he’s being sacked from the show after Stacey Dooley affair

7 May 2019, 15:19

Kevin Clifton claims he's 'public enemy number one'
Kevin Clifton claims he's 'public enemy number one'. Picture: GETTY

The 36-year-old confirmed he will be returning to Strictly Come Dancing after winning last year's series with Stacey Dooley

Kevin Clifton has claimed to be "public enemy number one" following reports that his relationship with Strictly Come Dancing Stacey Dooley was the cause behind the breakdown of her five-year relationship with Sam Tucknott.

Speaking at a recent performance of dance show Burn the Floor, Kevin told The Sun: "I seem to be public enemy number one at the moment. I'll get blamed for the Meghan Markle baby as well."

The pro dancer also rubbished claims that he'd been sacked by Strictly bosses following the media frenzy surrounding Kevin and the 'Strictly curse.'

Saturday night's show had Kevin discuss his future on Strictly Come Dancing, telling the audience: "I will be returning to Strictly this year... I've been reading for about four months that I've quit Strictly or that I've been sacked."

Stacey came to support Kevin at his dance show as she sat next to his sister Joanne in the private balcony of the auditorium.

An onlooker revealed: "Stacey looked ever the doting girlfriend as she clapped and cheered Kevin on during the show, and giggled over the balcony with Joanne.

"At one point he even blew her a very public kiss from the stage and she spent a lot of time proudly filming him on her phone."

READ MORE: Stacey Dooley shares first 'loved-up' Instagram picture with rumoured boyfriend Kevin Clifton

Kevin and Stacey grew close during Strictly rehearsals
Kevin and Stacey grew close during Strictly rehearsals. Picture: GETTY

