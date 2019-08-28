Strictly’s Catherine Tyldesley reveals weight struggles 'ruined' her dream of dancing

28 August 2019, 12:15 | Updated: 28 August 2019, 12:18

Catherine has opened up on her weight struggles
Catherine has opened up on her weight struggles. Picture: PA Images/Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Former Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley wanted to be a dancer as a child, but says her weight held her back.

Catherine Tyldesley has opened up about her weight struggles which meant she gave up her ambition of dancing.

The former Coronation Street star, 35, was recently announced to be joining the Strictly Come Dancing line up along with a whole host of other celebrities.

And while joining the iconic BBC show is a dream for many, Catherine has confessed she would have pursued a career in dancing, but being ‘overweight’ as a child meant she hid away from the spotlight.

The actress has previously opened up about her dramatic body transformation in her 20s, which saw her drop from a size 22 to size ten.

Catherine previously revealed her weightloss on Instagram
Catherine previously revealed her weightloss on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Speaking about her recent TV gig, Catherine told The Sun: “I've always wanted to learn to dance.

Read More: Strictly’s James Cracknell spotted kissing new girlfriend just weeks after divorce

"It was something that I shied away from when I was younger. I was terrified of it. I was much bigger, so I didn't have the confidence.

"I'm a huge Strictly fan, so when the opportunity came up, I couldn't say no. I'm not a duck to water, but I'm having an amazing time."

The mum-of-one - who shares four-year-old son Alfie with husband Tom Pitford - then opened up on her training regime, admitting she’s been giving her body a rest over the past few months.

Read More: Gorka Marquez takes swipe at Strictly Come Dancing after confirming he WON’T have a partner this series

"Ironically, the past 12 months I've not trained as much, which is typical,” she said.

"I've been really busy with work and I just wanted a bit of a break. Then Strictly came up and I thought, 'oh brilliant'...

She added: "The group dance routine we've been learning... I thought I was relatively fit, but no.”

Catherine - who played Eva Price in ITV soap Corrie between 2011-2018 - also said she’s reached out to her former co-stars for advice.

She said: "I asked Gemma Atkinson, Lisa Riley and Tina O'Brien, of course, for tips.

"Everyone has said the same thing, 'you've just got to enjoy it'.”

Catherine will be joining the likes of Jamie Laing, Anneka Rice and David James for the star-studded 17th series of the show hosted by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly.

New judge Motsi Mabuse - sister of professional dancer Oti - will also make her debut alongside Craig Revel-Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli.

Strictly Come Dancing News

See more Strictly Come Dancing News

Stacey will be back in the ballroom

Stacey Dooley reveals she WILL return to Strictly launch show with boyfriend Kevin Clifton
James has gone public with his new girlfriend

Strictly’s James Cracknell spotted kissing new girlfriend just weeks after divorce
Strictly Come Dancing couple Neil and Katya Jones split because of a sex drought, according to an insider.

Strictly's Neil and Katya Jones split because they 'swapped sex for Disney films on the sofa'
The newest series of Strictly is right around the corner

Strictly Come Dancing 2019: When does season 17 start and is there a trailer?
The new trailer is full of colour

Strictly Come Dancing trailer 2019: first look of the new series revealed

Trending on Heart

A confession will air this September

When does A Confession start on ITV, who's in the cast and what is it about?
Christine spoke about her relationship on Loose Women earlier today

Christine Lampard reveals how her parents reacted to her dating Frank

Celebrities

Primark are launching a Mulan-themed homeware collection

Primark have launched a Mulan-themed homeware collection ahead of the live action release next year

Lifestyle

A woman suffered the ultimate online shopping fail

Woman suffers online shopping fail as she orders laundry baskets the size of her hand

Lifestyle

The hack is only available on one airline

Mum reveals GENIUS hack to turn economy seats into a bed on long haul flights

Lifestyle

Gemma looked stunning in her bold printed swimsuit the other day

Gemma Collins shuns 'Photoshop' accusations and poses on yacht in St Tropez

Celebrities