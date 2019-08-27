Strictly’s James Cracknell spotted kissing new girlfriend just weeks after divorce

James has gone public with his new girlfriend. Picture: PA Images/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Olympic rower James Cracknell has been seen on a romantic walk with American financier Jordan Connell following his divorce.

Strictly Come Dancing star James Cracknell has gone public with his new girlfriend Jordan Connell, just weeks after his divorce from Beverley Turner.

The rowing champion, 47, who was confirmed for 2019’s Strictly line up earlier this month, was photographed getting VERY cosy with finance student, Jordan, 33, in the park.

In pictures obtained by MailOnline, James can be seen wearing a white t-shirt and jeans, while his cheerleader girlfriend was in a summer dress.

The new couple looked relaxed as they walked through Battersea Park in London, before passionately kissing on a bench.

An insider told the publication, double gold medallist James has been getting close to New Yorker Jordan since he split from his wife Beverley earlier this year.

Read More: Strictly's Neil and Katya Jones split because they 'swapped sex for Disney films on the sofa'

They are said to have met at Cambridge University where James is currently studying a Master of Philosophy degree in human evolution.

The source said: “They have become very close and since his marriage break up there are few people who would deny him the support of an attractive young woman.

“The end of James’ marriage to Bev has been amicable and friendly but there’s always going to be regret and maybe loneliness when something like that happens so it’s great he’s going his own way.”

Read More: Gorka Marquez takes swipe at Strictly Come Dancing after confirming he WON’T have a partner this series

James’ loved-up outing comes after the star finalised his divorce with his ex-wife Beverley, 45, last month.

The former couple - who share 15-year-old son Croyde, and two daughters Kili aged 10 and Trixie eight - announced their separation in March after 17 years together.

In a statement, they said: “We can confirm that sadly we separated last year.

“Together, we remain committed to our amazing children, they are our absolute priority and wish people to be kind and mindful of this.”

The pair have seemingly remained on good terms, with James recently admitting Bev was ‘supportive’ over his Strictly Come Dancing news.

While appearing on Good Morning Britain, he told Good Morning Britain presenters Ben Shepherd and Kate Garraway: “Bev was supportive and the kids were like, ‘No!’”