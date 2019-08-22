Gorka Marquez takes swipe at Strictly Come Dancing after confirming he WON’T have a partner this series

Gorka won't be partnered up this series. Picture: Getty Images/BBC

Strictly professional Gorka Marquez has announced he won't have a celebrity partner on this series of the show.

The 28-year-old has been on the BBC show since 2016, but in the newest series he will be taking some time out, only participating in the group dances.

Taking to Instagram, he told his followers: "For everybody that's been asking, I can let you know that this series, I sadly won't be partnered with a celebrity for the main series of Strictly.

“However, I will still be heavily involved in all of the group numbers and all things Strictly!

"I'm excited to see this year's celebs and my fellow professionals dance for the Glitter Ball and I hope to be back fighting for it next year."

The Spanish dancer then added: “As always, it's gonna be a GREAT series."

Gorka then hinted that the decision wasn't voluntary, but made by bosses at the BBC show.

When follower commented: "Nooo why?? You are brilliant?? I hope it's your choice," the star replied: "not really, LOL."

Clearly annoyed by the news, one fan commented: “Gutted. Big mistake by Strictly.”

While another added: “Are they insane??! That’s shocking, totally gutted for you. Hope you still have the greatest time and the greatest fun whatever part you play in this years Strictly.”

This comes after it was revealed that professional dancer Neil Jones would be getting his first partner on this year’s series.

Despite his split from wife of six years Katya earlier this month, The Sun reported that Neil will be joining her for the first time since he first appeared the BBC One dance show in 2016.

In another shake up to the pro line up, new dancer Graziano Di Prima also announced he won’t be getting a celebrity partner this year.

He said in a statement: "Just letting all the fans know that I will not have a celeb partner this series, but don't worry... I am not going anywhere!

"You will see me every Saturday/Sunday nights in all our amazing group dances, on It Takes Two and across the series. We have some amazing routines already and I can't wait for you to see them all!

"To my fellow pro's, good luck for a magical series! Let's do this and I love you all! Graz."

And it’s not just the dancing cast which has changed, as Motsi Mabuse - the sister of the show's professional Oti Mabuse - will be joining judges Bruno Toniolli, Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel-Horwood after Darcey Bussel stepped down.

The 2019 series will be hosted by regulars Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman who will be welcoming celebrities such as Anneka Rice, Jamie Laing, Michelle Visage and Catherine Tyldesley to the dance floor very soon.