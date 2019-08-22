Gorka Marquez takes swipe at Strictly Come Dancing after confirming he WON’T have a partner this series

22 August 2019, 09:05

Gorka won't be partnered up this series
Gorka won't be partnered up this series. Picture: Getty Images/BBC

Strictly professional Gorka Marquez has announced he won't have a celebrity partner on this series of the show.

Gorka Marquez has revealed he won’t be partnered up with a celebrity on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing

The 28-year-old has been on the BBC show since 2016, but in the newest series he will be taking some time out, only participating in the group dances. 

Taking to Instagram, he told his followers: "For everybody that's been asking, I can let you know that this series, I sadly won't be partnered with a celebrity for the main series of Strictly.

“However, I will still be heavily involved in all of the group numbers and all things Strictly! 

"I'm excited to see this year's celebs and my fellow professionals dance for the Glitter Ball and I hope to be back fighting for it next year."

The Spanish dancer then added: “As always, it's gonna be a GREAT series."

Read More: Strictly Come Dancing curse: What is it and the celebrities who have been hit by the dreaded curse

Gorka then hinted that the decision wasn't voluntary, but made by bosses at the BBC show.

When follower commented: "Nooo why?? You are brilliant?? I hope it's your choice," the star replied: "not really, LOL."

Clearly annoyed by the news, one fan commented: “Gutted. Big mistake by Strictly.”

While another added: “Are they insane??! That’s shocking, totally gutted for you. Hope you still have the greatest time and the greatest fun whatever part you play in this years Strictly.”

This comes after it was revealed that professional dancer Neil Jones would be getting his first partner on this year’s series. 

Despite his split from wife of six years Katya earlier this month, The Sun reported that Neil will be joining her for the first time since he first appeared the BBC One dance show in 2016.

In another shake up to the pro line up, new dancer Graziano Di Prima also announced he won’t be getting a celebrity partner this year.

Read More: Curtis Pritchard lands himself a TV dancing gig - but it's not on Strictly

He said in a statement: "Just letting all the fans know that I will not have a celeb partner this series, but don't worry... I am not going anywhere!

"You will see me every Saturday/Sunday nights in all our amazing group dances, on It Takes Two and across the series. We have some amazing routines already and I can't wait for you to see them all!

"To my fellow pro's, good luck for a magical series! Let's do this and I love you all! Graz."

And it’s not just the dancing cast which has changed, as Motsi Mabuse - the sister of the show's professional Oti Mabuse - will be joining judges Bruno Toniolli, Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel-Horwood after Darcey Bussel stepped down. 

The 2019 series will be hosted by regulars Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman who will be welcoming celebrities such as Anneka Rice, Jamie Laing, Michelle Visage and Catherine Tyldesley to the dance floor very soon. 

Strictly Come Dancing News

See more Strictly Come Dancing News

Strictly Katya Jones and Seann Walsh

Strictly Come Dancing curse: What is it and the celebrities who have been hit by the dreaded curse
Katya and Neil Jones have announced the end of their marriage

Neil and Katya Jones split after six years of marriage... and 10 months after Seann Walsh cheating scandal
Here's the official Strictly Come Dancing line up

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 official line up: These are all the confirmed celebrities
Michelle is the best friend of the world's most famous drag queen, RuPaul Charles (pictured right)

Who is Michelle Visage? Strictly 2019 contestant and RuPaul's Drag Race judge
Strictly have revealed the star will appear on the newest season

Strictly Come Dancing confirms RuPaul's Drag Race star Michelle Visage as newest contestant

Trending on Heart

A new family are joining Albert Sqaure

EastEnders' new family the Penesar brothers 'set to cause trouble' in Walford
These giant bags of popcorn are great for sharing with colleagues

Work snacks: Poundland popcorn proves a ratings winner

Food & Health

Deep Water viewers baffled by Anna Friel thong comment in last night's episode

Deep Water viewers baffled by Anna Friel thong comment in last night's episode
Jamie Oliver struggled to get his words out as he revisited the abandoned restaurant

Jamie Oliver breaks down in tears as he returns to empty restaurant following collapse
Michelle Keegan spoke out about her friendship with Jack Tweed

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright didn't watch Jade documentary - despite him appearing as Jack Tweed's best man

Celebrities

Peter Andre has made a very cheeky confession

Peter Andre sends fans wild with ‘massive bulge’ in underwear photo

Celebrities