Curtis Pritchard lands himself a TV dancing gig - but it's not on Strictly

8 August 2019, 16:19

The hunky star has landed an amazing role
The hunky star has landed an amazing role. Picture: Instagram
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The Love Island star is no stranger to a TV appearance and he's been landing gigs left right and centre.

Curtis Pritchard has just announced that he'll be adding ANOTHER TV show to his CV - and no, it's not what you think it is!

The former Love Islander previously held a role on Ireland's Dancing With The Stars as a professional dancer and it looks like it won't be the only dance show he's involved with.

READ MORE: Maura Higgins resposds to Curtis' statement that he'd be 'open to a relationship with a man'

The 23-year-old confirmed that he'll be a new TV 'receptionist' on the BBC show, The Greatest Dancer.

There was a post on the show's official Twitter account and Curtis himself posted a video of himself explaining the amazing news to all of his fans.

He said: "Hi guys it's Curtis Pritchard here, I've got some amazing news, I'm going to be joining the next series of The Greatest Dancer."

Everyone needs to tune in early next year to catch a glimpse of Curtis showing off his skills as it airs then, but Curtis will undoubtedly have a very busy few months until then.

The post's caption explains that he will be "in the reception area meeting all the contestants".

He'll serve as some form of presenter and will greet the show's hopefuls and be having a looking at all their moves and what they're going to bring to the show.

Curtis has previously performed in an incredible amount of stage shows and won endless competitions.

Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Burn The Floor and Rip It Up are just a few of his credits.

This amazing news follows Curtis' announcement that he'll be one of the dance trainers on the highly anticipated UK version of RuPaul's Drag Race.

He'll be working alongside his brother, Strictly pro AJ on the BBC3 show.

Curtis will be working non-stop as he's also performing in a pantomime this Christmas as Dick Whittington.

