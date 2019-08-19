Neil and Katya Jones split after six years of marriage... and 10 months after Seann Walsh cheating scandal

Katya and Neil Jones have announced the end of their marriage. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Emma Gritt

Katya was pictured snogging her dance partner Seann Walsh after the pair grew close on the 2018 series of the BBC dancing show.

Strictly couple Neil and Katya Jones have announced they are to divorce... less than a year after she was caught cheating with comedian Seann Walsh.

The dancing pair announced that they were heading for divorce on a statement posted on social media yesterday.

It read: "Hi everyone. As our fans and loyal supporters you are really important to us and so we wanted to let you know some news.

"After 11 years we have made the mutual decision to separate.

"We will always love each other, just in a different way as friends. This will never change what a great team we make and we are really proud of everything we have achieved together.

Read more: Katya and Neil Jones claim people 'overreacted' about Strictly cheating snog scandal

Seann Walsh was caught snogging Katya after they finished rehearsals last year. Picture: Getty

"Our shared love of dance means we will keep working and dancing together as well as exploring individual projects. No matter what we do we will always support and respect each other.

"We wish one another every happiness and we will remain the best of friends. We are really looking forward to getting back to the ballroom and can't wait to keep on dancing. Lots of love from us both xx"

Last year Katya, 29, was pictured passionately kissing comedian Seann as they enjoyed a drink after a full day of rehearsals.

The pair's antics was made worse by the fact that it was 32-year-old Seann's girlfriend Rebecca Humphries' birthday... and he had dodged celebrating with her to "work".

The couple have been together for 11 years, and married for six. Picture: Getty

After pictures of them were published in The Sun, Seann said on Twitter: "In light of the story in today's newspaper I would like to offer my sincere apologies for my actions.

"This is no excuse but it was a one-off drunken mistake which I am truly sorry for."

Katya, who married to her Strictly co-star dancer Neil Jones since 2013, also apologised of the kiss insisting she loves her husband.

"I'm so sorry about any offence or hurt I may have caused with my actions.

"I wasn't thinking and it was a one-off mistake after some drinks. I love my husband and we are very happy together, this is not a reflection on our relationship."

The scandal was one of the biggest stories of 2018, and even threatened to derail her career.

Despite reports that she was to be "relegated" to back-up dancer, it has since been claimed that she will be getting a celeb partner as usual when the show returns this year, and Neil will be getting his first chance to dance in the main show, too.