Seann Walsh and Katya Jones joked about shooting a 'sexy calendar' before kiss-gate

17 October 2018, 10:53

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones have been the subject of scandal during this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing
Seann Walsh and Katya Jones have been the subject of scandal during this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: BBC

In a recent interview Seann Walsh joked about getting 'topless' for a racy calendar shoot with his Strictly Come Dancing partner, Katya Jones.

It has emerged that the flirtations between Seann Walsh and his Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya Walsh started before they were spotted kissing in the street.

In an interview with the Daily Star which happened before the scandal emerged the pair made cheeky jokes about shooting a 'sexy calendar' and even selling duvet covers and phone cases with their photos on.

Read more: Strictly's Seann Walsh and Katya Jones had a specialist choreographer to help them avoid elimination

Seann quipped: “Every year someone brings out a calendar after being on the show."

“I think Katya and I should do a really sexy DreamCurls duvet set. I will get my top off. Katya can keep her clothes on. But I can be lying topless in tight shorts beside her as a duvet cover.”

"We can do lots of things. I'd love a calendar. Or we can be screen savers or on phone cases."

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones appeared on Strictly spin off show It Takes Two with an apology
Seann Walsh and Katya Jones appeared on Strictly spin off show It Takes Two with an apology. Picture: BBC

Comedian Seann Walsh, 32, and Katya Jones, 29, caused a media storm in recent weeks after they were photographed kissing passionately after one of their Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals.

Seann has since been publicly dumped by his girlfriend Rebecca Humphries and Katya Jones' dancer husband Neil Jones is apparently 'furious' that the pair remained in the competition after being marked well by judges for their Charleston routine.

Both have since apologised for their actions and branded them a 'drunk mistake'.

