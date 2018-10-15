Strictly's Seann and Katya had 'specialist choreographer' to survive elimination

Seann Walsh and Katya's shock at surviving Strictly elimination. Picture: BBC

Katie Piper was given the boot after Seann and Katya were voted to safety - despite having extra professional help with their routine.

It has been reported that Katya's fellow Strictly professionals were furious that she and comedian Seann Walsh received extra help with their routine this week.

The scorned pair opted for a cheeky Charleston this week, choosing to avoid performing anything 'too sexy'.

A dancing source said: “Some were saying it’s unfair as they’re getting extra help when they’ve caused all this trouble.

"But producers did not want them to be seen dancing alone.”

Judge Craig Revel Horwood has also slammed the pair's vote to safety, after the comedian was spotted passionately kissing married woman Katya on Seann's then-girlfriend's birthday last week.

A source told The Sun: "There was a lot of anger backstage on Saturday. The feeling from the professionals and judges was that Seann and Katya deserved to go — but they weren’t even in the bottom two.

READ MORE: Seann Walsh takes swipe at ex Rebecca Humphries after defending his kiss with married Katya

"Craig was vocal in the last week about his thoughts on Katya and Seann and there was no change after the show.

"He made it quite clear he felt they should have gone and that, if it hadn’t been for poorer performances, they would.

“Craig told guests how dismayed he was that the ‘Terrible Two’, as he calls them, were given another chance.”

However, it was Katie Piper who was sadly given the boot this weekend, after losing out to actor Charles Venn in the dance-off.

It comes just after the philanthropist's acid attacker was given release from jail after seriously maiming the star back in 2008.