Inside Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones' luxurious home she shares with husband Neil

10 October 2018, 11:45 | Updated: 10 October 2018, 11:49

Married Strictly Come Dancing professional Katya Jones is the centre of scandal amidst celebrity co-star Seann Walsh. But what is her home life like with husband Neil Jones?

Katya Jones is the centre of the latest Strictly scandal after she was pictured kissing her celebrity dance partner, Seann Walsh.

Seann's now ex-girlfriend Rebecca Humphries publicly dumped him and had her say on the dramatic situation but Katya's husband Neil Jones has still kept silent about the subject.

Here's a look inside their home life after Katya insisted on Twitter that her tryst with Seann is "not a reflection on [her] relationship".

Neil and Katya are parents to a fur baby called Crumble Jones, their pet dog. She even has her own Instagram account that Kayta often tags when she uploads pictures of the cute pup.

Whenever Katya gives her Instagram fans a glimpse into her home life they always praise her taste in interior design. This snap uploaded by the dancer shows her and Neil's spacious living room and huge corner sofa.

With both Neil and Katya being ballroom and latin dancing champs, it's no surprise that their house is filled with trophies and medals. Katya even won the Strictly Come Dancing glitter ball trophy during the 2017 series with partner, actor Joe McFadden.

