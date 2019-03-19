Strictly stars Katya and Neil Jones claim people 'overreacted' about Seann Walsh snog

Strictly Come Dancing viewers called for Katya to be axed from the show after pictures leaked of her snogging Seann Walsh in public

Strictly Come Dancing professionals Neil and Katya Jones have discussed the "shocking reaction" to the now infamous fling between Katya and comedian Seann Walsh.

The pair grew close while partnered together for last year's Strictly Come Dancing, but were pictured kissing in public, sparking a national outrage.

Neil and Katya appeared on this morning's episode of Lorraine to promote their upcoming dance tour, when the host grilled them on the scandal.

Katya confessed: "The reaction was really shocking but I tried not to look at the outside, and just keep it together with us."

Katya and Neil Jones appeared on Lorraine to discuss the infamous Seann Walsh affair. Picture: Shutterstock

Katya added: "It was a lot of things that I've not experienced before. It was silly me! We all have moments."

Lorraine then asked if the kiss might have been due to Strictly partners bonding through intense rehearsals, with Katys describing the process as "like living a small life within your own life. You go through stages so quickly and you get to know people, and the dancing and all that."

Neil described the affair as "a major shock."

He told Lorraine Kelly: "I appreciated of course that Katya told me, so I found out from Katya before it appeared in the news.

"Strictly were fantastic with me, and with us all, they supported us all and were helping us.

"It was the shock factor and then straight away I was more worrying about Katya."

Katya and Seann made headlines after a brief fling during their time on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Getty

Lorraine viewers flocked to social media to comment on the shock interview, with one Twitter user branding Neil "a mug" for forgiving Katya.

They put: "He must feel so humiliated sitting there, but seriously she cheated on you publicly and you're like, 'oh, I hope she's ok. MUG."

Another tweeted: "Oh God, poor Neil. This is awkward!"

However, the couple also had plenty of loyal fans tuned in, as one commented: "Katya and Neil just make me so proud, like I've only seen a one minute clip but wow, I admire them."

