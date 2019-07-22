Oti Mabuse's sister Motsi revealed as new Strictly Come Dancing judge
22 July 2019, 16:37 | Updated: 22 July 2019, 16:41
Strictly professional Oti's sister will join the judging panel later this year.
Motsi Mabuse has just been revealed as the brand new judge for Strictly Come Dancing.
She will replace Darcey Bussell as the forth judge on the popular BBC1 competition show.
Hailing from South Africa, 38-year-old Motsi is a former South African champion, German Latin champion and a judge on the German version of Strictly Come Dancing.
View this post on Instagram
I am absolutely thrilled and overjoyed to be joining the @bbcstrictly judging panel. I have so much respect and admiration for the other three judges and hope to add my own bit of sparkle to the show. I can’t wait to get started! @letsdance dance has always and will always have a place in my heart ‘ I grew up with @letsdance and learned so much, so don’t worry I am not going anywhere soon and November I will be certainly our first tour !! Thank you to the team @rtl.tv & SEAPOINT Kai Sturm ,Steffi frebel, Nina Klinik ,Jan Philipp and Nora Kurven .You guys are amazing and I will be forever grateful .Thank you for the support and 11 Wonderful years ! Thank you to @oana_nechiti @erichklann @kathrin_menzinger & @vadim.garbuzov great colleagues who jumped in when I called 📞! Thank you guys and can’t wait for our secret project 2020 💃🏾💃🏾 @motsimabuse_taunustanzschule & @millennium_tanzschule !!!!!!!!!!! I couldn’t do all this without the support of my Husband , My Family and My dance school team !!!! Exciting times ahead and I can’t wait to meet all of @bbcstrictly team . My final words :::: There is freedom waiting for you, On the breezes of the sky, And you ask "What if I fall?" Oh but my darling, What if you fly? Love Motsi #anzeige #newchapter #godhasaplan #lawofattraction #manifestation #loveandlight
The older sister of the UK version's professional dancer Oti, she claimed she was: "absolutely overjoyed" to be joining the panel and can't wait to "add her own bit of sparkle".
Charlotte Moore, director of BBC Content, explained that Motsi Mabuse would be "a brilliant addition to the show" when it returns later this year for its 17th season.
"She is a wonderful dancer in her own right and already has years of experience as a judge under her belt," she continued. "We're all looking forward to welcoming her to the Strictly family."
Sarah James, Strictly's executive producer, praised Motsi's "natural warmth, energy and passion for dance", saying it would make her "the perfect addition".
Mabuse started out as a professional dancer and competed on Let's Dance, the German version of Strictly, before becoming one of its judges.