Oti Mabuse's sister Motsi revealed as new Strictly Come Dancing judge

The professional dancer will join the judging panel later this year. Picture: Instagram/BBC

By Mared Parry

Strictly professional Oti's sister will join the judging panel later this year.

Motsi Mabuse has just been revealed as the brand new judge for Strictly Come Dancing.

She will replace Darcey Bussell as the forth judge on the popular BBC1 competition show.

Hailing from South Africa, 38-year-old Motsi is a former South African champion, German Latin champion and a judge on the German version of Strictly Come Dancing.

The older sister of the UK version's professional dancer Oti, she claimed she was: "absolutely overjoyed" to be joining the panel and can't wait to "add her own bit of sparkle".

Charlotte Moore, director of BBC Content, explained that Motsi Mabuse would be "a brilliant addition to the show" when it returns later this year for its 17th season.

"She is a wonderful dancer in her own right and already has years of experience as a judge under her belt," she continued. "We're all looking forward to welcoming her to the Strictly family."

Sarah James, Strictly's executive producer, praised Motsi's "natural warmth, energy and passion for dance", saying it would make her "the perfect addition".

Mabuse started out as a professional dancer and competed on Let's Dance, the German version of Strictly, before becoming one of its judges.