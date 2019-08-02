Strictly Come Dancing 2019 official line up: These are all the confirmed celebrities

Here's the official Strictly Come Dancing line up. Picture: BBC/Getty Images/PA Images

By Naomi Bartram

BBC's Strictly Come Dancing - hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman - is announcing its new cast one by one.

It might only be August, but the official Strictly Come Dancing line up is already starting to trickle in.

And judging by the celebs the BBC have signed up, we can already tell it’s going to be a good year with the usual mix of actors, comics and sportspeople - as well as a YouTuber.

So, here’s your official list of all the stars who have been signed up for Strictly 2019.

Mike Bushell

Sports news presenter Mike Bushell was the sixth celebrity to be announced on BBC Breakfast on Friday Morning.

Mike said in a statement: "I am so excited to be joining this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

"I’ve heard so many wonderful things from colleagues over the years so thrilled I’m now getting the chance.

"I know I will completely throw myself into the whole experience and I’m sure will love it from start to finish.

"I may have tried and profiled over 500 sports over the years in my Saturday morning BBC Breakfast slot but think the Strictly challenge could be the greatest.

"Bring on the glitter!"

Catherine Tyldesley

The former Coronation Street star was announced on This Morning earlier this week just months after leaving her role as Eva Price behind.

In a statement, the actress admitted taking to the dancefloor will be her “biggest challenge”, as she said: “I’m a huge fan of the show. I’m not much of a dancer, but I’ve always wanted to learn the skill and the time feels right!

"I’m nervous as hell but super excited to work with such talented professionals. Hold onto your jazz shoes... mine is sure to be a bumpy/clumsy/fun ride!”

The mum-of-one also opened up on her dancing ability as she told Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford live on This Morning, confessing: "I can’t dance. I love to dance on a night out if I’ve had a couple of drinks and me and [her son] Alfie like a dance in the kitchen but that’s it.”

Saffron Barker

Saffron Barker was announced as the fourth contestant to join the line up exclusively on Heart.

And when the 19-year-old YouTuber dropped by the studio, she told us she was scared about how the public would react to her.

“I think that’s what I’m most nervous for,” she told us.

“I think that everyone who follows me will support me as much as possible.”

Referring to backlash fellow social media star Joe Sugg received last year - with the public claiming he ‘isn’t a real celebrity’ - Saffron added: “I think the same sort of thing will happen probably.

“But I think once I get on the show, the public will get to know me as they got to know Joe, because as time went on his personality just shone.”

Emma Barton

Emma has played fan-favourite Honey Mitchell in EastEnders since 2005, but now she’s swapping Albert Square for the ballroom floor.

“As possibly one of the biggest Strictly fans on the planet, I still can’t believe this is happening,” she revealed to The One Show presenters Matt Baker and former Strictly winner Stacey Dooley.

She added: "I’m very much a dance around your handbag kinda girl, but now I've been given this wonderful opportunity to learn all the different styles of dancing from the very best in the business.”

Emma Barton was the third star to be announced. Picture: PA Images

Chris Ramsey

Funnyman Chris Ramsey became the second celebrity to join the line up on The One Show.

The comedian has hosted his own shows on MTV and regularly pops up on series’ such as Mock The Week and 8 Out Of 10 Cats.

Talking about his latest gig, he said: "I’m both excited and absolutely terrified to be doing the show.

“You will not find me on the dance floor at parties, you will find me at the buffet table.

"So I’m looking forward to the possibility of making a fool of myself in front of millions of people… there better be a buffet after the live shows.”

David James

Former England goalkeeper David James was the first star to confirm his place on the show.

The sportsman has played for clubs including Liverpool, Aston Villa, Portsmouth and West Ham and said he was persuaded to compete by ex-contestant and former swimmer Mark Foster.

David James has joined the line up. Picture: Getty Images

"I'm really excited to be on Strictly this year," he said.

"Not just competing against this year’s stars, but being compared to previous sport stars from previous Strictly seasons. I have some big shoes to fill."