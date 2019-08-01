YouTube star Saffron Barker CONFIRMED for Strictly Come Dancing and admits she's 'scared' of public reaction

1 August 2019, 07:00 | Updated: 1 August 2019, 07:08

Saffron Barker is the fourth celebrity to be confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2019.

YouTuber Saffron Barker has been confirmed as the latest star in the Strictly Come Dancing line up.

The 19-year-old - who is a beauty and lifestyle vlogger - is now the second social media star to have been signed up by BBC bosses, after Joe Suggs made it all the way to the final last year.

But despite having 1.2million followers on Instagram and a whopping 2.1million subscribers on YouTube, Saffron has admitted she’s ‘scared’ of how the public might react.

“I think that’s what I’m most nervous for,” she told us.

“I think that everyone who follows me will support me as much as possible.”

Referring to backlash Joe received last year - with the public claiming he ‘isn’t a real celebrity’ - Saffron added: “I think the same sort of thing will happen probably.

Read More: Iain Lee 'lets slip’ first three Strictly Come Dancing contestants live on GMB

“But I think once I get on the show, the public will get to know me as they got to know Joe, because as time went on his personality just shone.”

The teenager has built a huge following from posting videos of beauty reviews as well as fashion collabs and challenges with her famous pals.

And she’s hoping more social media stars might follow in her footsteps, as she added: “I think we’re being known as celebrities, so I think you will see YouTubers more now which I think is really nice.

“Social media is still so new so hopefully we’ll get to branch out and do really amazing things like this more often.”

Read More: Strictly Come Dancing 2019 rumoured line-up revealed from Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer to cleaning queen Mrs Hinch

But while Saffron is excited to get glammed up in some glitzy dresses and learn a new skill, she doesn’t rate her dancing skills and reckons she’s ‘the worst’ out of all of her friends.

“Everyone keeps thinking I’m going to be really good,” she admitted.

“Sorry to disappoint everyone but I don’t think I’m going to be. I’d rate myself maybe a four, that’s not great.

“If I go out with my friends all of them can really dance, I’m the worst one if we go to a club.”

When asked what her favourite dance move is, she added: “I’m there doing the one, two step and a little bit of a click, that’s pretty much all I can do, I wish I could twerk or something but no I can’t.”

We can’t WAIT to see Saffron take to the Strictly ballroom floor later this year.

