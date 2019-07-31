Iain Lee 'lets slip’ first three Strictly Come Dancing contestants live on GMB

By Naomi Bartram

The former I'm A Celebrity star seemingly told GMB viewers the first Strictly Come Dancing celebrities.

With the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing right around the corner, speculation has been rife as to who might be joining the line up.

But while the first celebs are going to be announced on tonight’s The One Show, presenter Iain Lee has seemingly let slip three of this year’s contestants.

The former I’m A Celebrity contestant appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss the show with Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway.

And after touching on new professional Nancy Xu, he said: “They are going to announce the first three people on a show called The One Show – it’s going to be Sam Allardyce, Jamie Laing and Anneka rice.”

Have these celebs signed up to Strictly? Picture: PA Images

Looking confused, Ben the replied: “They are announcing it later and you have already announced it?”

Pretending to be shocked, Iain said: “Oops, sorry.”

He then said directly to the camera: “Sorry One Show. Sorry Alex Jones.”

As a friend of former football manager Big Sam, Ben said: “I do know Sam quite well.”

The BBC are yet to confirm whether these three celebrities will be taking to the dance floor later this year, however that didn’t stop the GMB presenters discussing whether they’ll do well on the show.

This comes after a TV source revealed that Welsh broadcaster Anneka had already signed on the dotted line.

A source told The Sun: “Strictly believe they’ve made a top signing in Anneka. She’s a TV institution and a familiar face to viewers we’ll be rooting for her.

“Anneka is in great shape and can’t wait to strut her stuff,” the source continued.

Another insider also told the publication that Strictly was doing a “U-turn” on it’s rule not to sign reality stars by asking Made In Chelsea favourite Jamie to join.

“It is a surprising U-turn from the BBC and Strictly,” the source said.

“They said previously that low-rent reality stars like Jamie would not be allowed on the show but things now seem to have changed.”

Meanwhile, it’s all change on the show after it was announced that Latin dancer Nancy Xu has joined as a professional and Oti Mabuse's sister – Motsi - is replacing Darcey Bussell as the new judge.