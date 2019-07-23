Strictly Come Dancing 2019 rumoured line-up revealed from Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer to cleaning queen Mrs Hinch

The sparkliest show on TV is about to return – here's who could be starring in Strictly Come Dancing 2019. Picture: Getty / Instagram

With this year's show expected to air in September, we take a look at the famous faces who could be competing for 2019's Glitterball Trophy

Strictly Come Dancing's rumoured line-up has been revealed – and this year, the cast looks set to be an incredible one!

Speculation as to who will compete for the famous Glitterball Trophy is sweeping the internet as we speak, with some of TV's hottest talent tipped for the bill.

But which famous faces will take to the dancefloor in the upcoming series expected to hit our screens in September?

Here, we sneak a peek at the celebrity names in the mix.

Jodie Comer

The British star, who plays deadly assassin Villanelle in the award-winning Killing Eve, has been tipped for the upcoming series after eagle-eyed viewers spotted her in the show's audience last year.

But although she portrays an agile killer with sharp moves on screen, it appears the 26-year-old isn't as quick on her feet in real life.

When reports surfaced that Strictly bosses were keen to sign the actress, she explained: "They were like, 'Maybe next year, Jodie?' I was like, 'Mmm, no, I don’t think so!

"I'd embarrass me, definitely!"

Here's hoping she's changed her mind...

Jodie Comer is best known for her role as psychopathic assassin Villanelle. Picture: Getty

Mrs. Hinch

She's the Instagram superstar who shot to fame thanks to her handy housework tips, warm personality and glamorous style.

And now Mrs Hinch could be cleaning up on the dance floor as rumour has it the mother-of-one, who gave birth to baby Ronnie in June, could be joining the line-up.

A source told Heat: "The country is obsessed with Mrs Hinch... she has a great personality and is super-glamorous, too, so [she] would be perfect in all the glitzy costumes.

"[The producers] are keen to keep the show current, and loved the influx of extra fans they got with vlogger Joe."

Adrian Dunbar

Line of Duty's Adrian Dunbar could soon be swapping his AC12 uniform for a lycra bodysuit as the Northern Irish actor has been rumoured for the show.

He's already won the hearts of the nation with his unflappable attitude towards crime as the hit show's beloved character Ted Hastings, and is now a front-runner, according to bookies.

"We make Adrian 4-1 to take to the Strictly dancefloor, where he would be an exceptionally popular contestant," a Coral spokesperson told The Sun.

Actor Adrian Dunbar played AC12's Ted Hastings in hit British drama Line Of Duty. Picture: Getty

Alan Carr

Funnyman Alan Carr could be taking a shot at the Glitterball trophy in this year's Strictly, according to reports.

He told the Loose Women panellist earlier this year: "Oh my, listen. Listen! I will do it but next year I’ve got a busy year, I’m going on tour!

"They cornered me and they said, 'Would you do it?' and I would do it but I hate those VTs where you know, 'We're doing Salsa so we're off to a dips factory', you know what I mean?

"They go to Chester Zoo or a museum, but I'm like, I need to be in the studio now doing the Argentine Tango. Step away from the rhino - I want to stick a rose in my mouth and do the thing!"

Chatty Man's Alan Carr could be starring in the upcoming series of Strictly. Picture: Getty

Keith Duffy

Boyzone's Keith Duffy has already donned his dancing shoes for the BBC when he and his bandmates took part in the Children in Need special, but it seems the 44-year-old wants a shot at the real show.

He recently explained why he'd pick Strictly over the Irish version of the show, Dancing With The Stars: "If you do a show in the UK, it's shown in Ireland as well so you get the Irish audience and the UK audience.

"If I had the choice I would do the one in the UK because it goes out in the UK and in Ireland. It keeps all the territories happy."

Harry Redknapp

Football legend Harry Redknapp has already taken the I'm A Celeb crown, but could he be adding the Glitterball to his trophy cabinet this year?

Reports say he's a popular choice for Strictly Come Dancing's latest series as viewers will already be rooting for the 72-year-old ex-England manager, who won fans over in the jungle last year with his love for wife Sandra.

But it seems son Jamie Redknapp could have other ideas.

Harry revealed: "I told Jamie I was thinking of doing Strictly and I don't think he was pleased about it.

"And so I was offered the Jungle at the same time and chose to do that."

King of the Jungle Harry Redknapp won the hearts of the nation in I'm A Celeb. Picture: Getty

Huw Edwards

Broadcasting favourite Huw Edwards has also been tipped for the show.

The Welsh news reporter revealed he was in talks to star on Strictly, telling Steve Wright's Radio 2 show: "Following my stellar appearance reading out the terms and conditions in early December, where I basically set the British television world alight, I was asked if I'd consider Strictly.

"And I think the answer is, Steve, I've come here today for some advice. Despite all appearances, I am quite shy.

"That's what scares me. I think I've just got to ponder it... just gauge public opinion."

Jack P. Shepherd

Coronation Street star Jack P. Shepherd could be swapping the Cobbles for the dancefloor later this year if he joins the Strictly line-up.

He previously told Best: "I do Strictly over any of the others. I couldn't do Dancing On Ice."