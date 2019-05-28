Strictly Come Dancing's Craig Revel Horwood reveals huge change to this year's show

Craig spoke on This Morning about the new season of Strictly. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

The professional dancer spoke on This Morning about the new season of Strictly and who he wants the new judge to be.

Craig Revel Howood spoke to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langford on today's episode of This Morning about Strictly Come Dancing.

The BBC1 show's TV judge discussed this year's season and all of the changes that will come with it.

2018's judges were Craig, Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli. Picture: PA

Speaking about his fellow judge Darcey Bussell's exit from the show, Craig said: “I was shocked, I’ve got to say, because I didn’t know that was going to happen.

"There was only a slight suggestion on the tour, but nothing more and I never thought that would actually happen because she is one of my best mates and I love sitting next to her. I love the fact she was whacking me with her paddle!”

And Craig actually backs Strictly's long-standing professional dancer, Anton DuBeke as her replacement: "I love Anton, he would be great."

He explained: "They haven’t told me [who Darcey's replacement is], but they have told me that it is someone that can actually dance. So that’s good.

"And also, it needs to be someone opinionated… Any of the ex-dancers would be fantastic, but I don’t know is the honest truth. They won’t tell me because my gob’s too big!”"

When Eamonn suggested it could be Dancing on Ice winner and former Strictly pro, James Jordan, Craig responded: “That’s unlikely, darling.”

And the Australian-British dancer and choreographer explained some Strictly changes, that "Like Australia, they’re taking a leaf out of Australia’s book, and of course Dancing with the Stars in America, the judges will be dancing. I don’t know that Shirley Ballas knows that yet, but she will.

"We’ll dance with the contestants. You put yourself on the line, so to speak.”

Both Bruno and Craig will be dancing in the newest season. Picture: PA

He continued: “I did it in Australia and I absolutely loved it there… I danced with Courtney Act [famous drag queen], which was absolutely fantastic.

"It was brilliant to come into the room to choreograph and to actually create an entire scenario and star in it yourself. And then be judged, that’s sort of the big thing… And I’m up, as most people know, for absolutely anything."